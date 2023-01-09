Preparing for 2023: Tips on dealing with uncertainty and stress

The new year is a perfect time to reset and make positive changes, but it can also be a time of uncertainty and stress. As we move into 2023, there are many unknowns that can be overwhelming. To understand the same, we got in touch with Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder, and Director of Gateway of Healing.

Here are some tips to prepare for 2023 with optimism and confidence:

Take Time Out To Reflect –The start of a new year is a great time to reflect on the past 12 months and think about what you have learned from them. Writing down your thoughts in a journal can be incredibly therapeutic. It allows one to express without judgment and gives an opportunity to process emotions in an organized way. Taking time out for reflection also helps to gain perspective and find clarity in situations that may have seemed confusing before.

Also Read Are you a CEO dealing with work depression and anxiety? What is it and how to deal with it

Create Goals and Habits That Last –Setting goals and creating habits that last may seem like an impossible task, especially when dealing with uncertainty or stress. Having something to work towards is important —it gives direction and motivation in difficult times. When setting goals, focus on achievable tasks such as reading one book every month or writing 500 words each day rather than lofty long-term objectives like becoming fluent in French or completing a full marathon in under two hours. Small steps add up over time.

Focus On The Present Moment –It’s easy to get caught up worrying about what might happen in the future or dwelling on mistakes from the past, but this does nothing to solve your current problems. Instead of fixating on external factors, focus on what’s happening right now in the present moment and how it makes you feel emotionally and physically. This will help to ground you in reality so that when life throws obstacles your way, you are better equipped to face them head-on instead of getting overwhelmed by them.

Practice Self-Care and Set Boundaries –Take some time to establish boundaries with others in order to prioritize self-care practices such as getting adequate sleep, eating well-balanced meals, exercising regularly, and managing your mental health through activities such as mindfulness meditation or journaling. Remember that it’s okay to say no when someone asks you something that goes against your values or makes you feel uncomfortable. Also, don’t forget to unplug from your digital devices every once in a while. It might seem counterintuitive but taking regular breaks from screens can help boost productivity levels while also giving us an opportunity to recharge our mental batteries.

Also Read Here’s why billionaires and members of the Emirati royal family are not able to buy a Rolex of their choice

Practice Gratitude – Make a conscious effort to notice and appreciate the good things in your life. This can help you feel more positive and resilient.

Seek New Experiences –Trying new things and stepping out of your comfort zone can help you feel more energized and engaged.

Take Breaks – It’s essential to give yourself time to rest and recharge. Make sure to schedule breaks and set aside time for relaxation and self-care.

Seek Professional Help – If you’re struggling with feelings of anxiety or depression, it may be helpful to seek out the support of a mental health professional. They can provide you with coping strategies and help you manage your emotions.

As we move into 2023, it’s important to remember that uncertainty is inevitable but not insurmountable. By taking time out for reflection, creating achievable goals and habits, and focusing on the present moment, we can all make positive changes while coping with any surprises along the way. With these tips in mind, let’s welcome 2023 with open arms!