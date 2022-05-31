Pratech Brands launches Tesora home appliances and cookware; Check its features here

Pratech Brands’ Home Vertical division has launched Tesora, an online store that offers a wide range of modern home appliances and stylish cookware. The site claims to provide a variety of convenient and functional products.

Founded by Sachin Parikh, Anvi Shah, and Neehar Modi, Pratech Brands is a digital-first retailer that focuses on providing consumers with possible home and health care products. The company recently received a 3 million investment from India’s private equity firm, S.P said an official release.

Through its website, Tesora is currently focused on developing a range of kitchen and small home appliances. These include the Hand blender, air fryer, and kettle. In addition, Tesora promises a nationwide warranty, and after-sales service including free installation and demo for the selected range of products.

The company has also launched three exclusive products, including the Air Oven, an alternative to the traditional stovetop oven. According to the company, Air Oven allows ‘fast and even cooking. The other two are the sleek-looking air fryer and the electric kettle. The air fryer comes with a full digital display, while the electric kettle has a stainless steel inner wall.

Talking about the brand’s philosophy, Neehar Modi, CEO of Tesora said, “At Tesora, we provide aesthetic and aspirational products for new-age Indian households, without compromising on functionality and the robustness of the product. We want to focus on the mass premium segment and offer world-class appliances available at an accessible and pocket-friendly price range.”

Apart from its website, Flipkart and Amazon, Tesora has also started to establish a foundation for offline sales. The company is also working on increasing its stock-keeping units (SKUs) to 50 by the end of the financial year. It also aims to provide its consumers with the best after-sales service. The company is also focused on improving its supply chain and providing its customers with the best possible after-sales experience.