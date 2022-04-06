Prakriti: Environment Minister launches green mascot to eliminate single-use plastic and effective waste management

In a bid to bring small lifestyle changes that can help eliminate single-use plastic from our lives, the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav launched “Prakriti”, a mascot that spreads greater awareness about small alterations in life that can curb plastic pollution.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Central Pollution Control Board have attempted several green initiatives in the past to ensure effective Plastic Waste management in the country, the Minister of State, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and senior officials of the government said.

Bhupender Yadav referring to the third report by the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change emphasized the urgent need for reduction of global emissions and thus credited India’s emphasis on equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development. The report supports India’s view on the necessity of public finance for developing the need for scale, speed, and scope and speed in Climate Finance, he said.

India is on its way to imposing a blanket ban on single-use plastic. Items such as earbuds, glasses, plastic flags, cutlery, glasses, etc are to be banned from July 2022, the Central Pollution Control Board said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also informed that it has pledged to phase-out single-use plastics by 2022. The center also administered the “Swachh Bharat Harit Bharat Green Pledge” stressing the need for active public participation.

Yadav urged all the dignitaries and students present to work towards a better future by eliminating the use of plastic. He applauded the solutions developed by students participating in the India Plastic Challenge -Hackathon 2021 and start-up entrepreneurs in combating plastic pollution and highlighted the immense potential and talent of the youth.

In the end, he expressed optimism over meeting challenges posed by climate change and being part of the solution to climate change.