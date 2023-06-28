Prajakta Koli to Bhuvan Bam: Here are the highest-paid Indian Influencers; know about their net worth and more

As we scroll through social media, there are certain familiar faces that keep popping up on our screen, through posts, reels, YouTube videos and they are our social media influencers who have created a niche for themselves on various platforms- Instagram, YouTube, Facebook. The social media influencers have taken the digital world by storm, with their content.

As glamorous and fun as it looks, content creation requires a lot of time and energy and these social media influencers have time and again broken the taboo and proved that content creation is a full-time job. Their content ranges from beauty, travel, lifestyle to comedy. These influencers have left no stone unturned in creating fresh, engaging content and attracting audience on a daily basis.

Here’s a list of Indian influencers who have broken all boundaries in their field and have whopping net-worth of crores.

Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with his vines, a collection of short funny videos, called “BB ki Vines” where he dressed up as characters inspired from his relatives and friends on YouTube. He started his career as a musician and made Rs 5000 per month. Soon he dropped his music career and decide to pursue video creation as his full-time gig. BB ki Vines has 26.3 million subscribers at present and it only continues to grow.

Bhuvan Bam has a net worth of Rs 122 crores that is around USD 15 million dollars, according to a report by DNA, making him one of the richest Indian Influencers. He extracts this revenue through YouTube videos, brand deals, sponsors, web series.

Prajakta Koli

From funny relatable content to makeup, conversations with public figures, infotainment to her performance on the big screen Prajakta Koli, popularly known as Mostly sane, has nailed it all and continues to be at the top of her game. She started her career as a radio jockey with Fever 104 FM, but quit her job and made YouTube her full time career which now has almost 7 million subscribers. Koli made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019 and also joined UNDP as India’s first Youth Climate Champion. Apart form these she has also played roles in Bollywood films like “Jugg Jugg Jiyo” and starred in the popular Netflix show “Mismatched”.

Prajakta has a mighty net worth of Rs16 crores, based on a report by Pinkvilla.

Ranveer Allahbadia

“Beerbiceps” as we commonly know him as, Ranveer Allahbadia is an YouTuber, social media influencer and co-founder of Monk Entertainemnt. He is a lifestyle coach, motivational speaker and has collaborated with public figures from celebrities to industrialists and spiritual gurus on his channel. He also hosts “The Ranveer Show”, which is India’s top podcast.

According to reports, this up-coming author has a net worth of Rs 58 crores.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is an Instagram sensation, from acing her South Delhi aunty character to creating funny content that all of us relate to, she has truly made her mark. Kusha started her career as a fashion correspondent and soon started creating content for iDiva’s Facebook Page and became popular for her character as “Billi Masi” and decided to take up content creation as her full time career. She also featured in Netflix series “Masaba Masaba”.

With 3.3 million Instagram followers, Kusha Kapila has a net worth of Rs 20 crores, as per Zee reports.

Ajey Nagar

“Carryminati” as we know him is one of the most followed social media influencer and YouTuber. Ajey does comedy skits, roasting videos, and is also a streamer on his channel CarryisLive.

Ajey Nagar has a net worth of Rs 41 crores, and gets his earning from YouTube, sponsorships, and featuring in advertisements.

Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala is a luxury fashion and lifestyle blogger, who is best known for her fashion content. She is an entrepreneur, and takes every opportunity to prove that nobody has cracked the content creation code better than her.

Masoom with 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 56.7k YouTube subscribers has a net worth of about Rs 12 crores.