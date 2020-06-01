  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pradeep Sachdeva, architect who designed Dilli Haat, Garden of Five Senses passes away; tributes pour in

Published: June 1, 2020 3:08:38 PM

Sachdeva, an alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, traveled to Pune in 1980 to collaborate with architect Christopher Benninger.

Dilli Haat architect Pradeep Sachdeva passed away on May 31, leaving behind a timeless legacy of his creation, the iconic Dilli Haat. For Delhiites and for those visiting the national capital, Dilli Haat has always been a must-visit place. It is one place that has left every Indian city in awe and a desire to have their own version of the iconic ‘Dilli Haat.’ The 63-year-old fell victim to a heart attack. He also earned plaudits for his work on The Garden of Five Senses and research on the streetscape during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Sachdeva ‘s work has been a blueprint for many of the country’s public projects. He believed that the streets should be lively spaces for all, and it was because of this theory of architecture that Chandni Chowk was roped in to pedestrianise. In an interview with The Indian Express last year, Sachdeva had suggested that the Chandni Chowk redevelopment should take place on a similar concept to that of Shimla’s Mall Road, Gangtok’s MG Road and the area surrounding the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Sachdeva, an alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, traveled to Pune in 1980 to collaborate with architect Christopher Benninger. His early inspirations in the works of autodidactic architects Laurie Baker and Geoffrey Bawa will guide him in exploring several different design fields.

He had expressed in the past the problems that left Delhi behind in urban planning and also suggested his plans and views for the redevelopment of the capital of the country. He had suggested that Delhi lost some opportunity to take the city’s living conditions to the next stage.

 

