Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, to Sunny Singh: Here’s what these stars charged for their roles in upcoming movie Adipurush

After months of speculations, having been the talk of the town inside and outside the Indian film industry, the poster of Om Raut’s grand movie, Adipurush, has finally been revealed. Prabhas, who portrays the character of Ram, posted the artwork on his Instagram account, which showcases himself alongside Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The poster depicts the trio standing together, with Hanuman kneeling before them.

The movie stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and has been produced with a staggering budget exceeding Rs 500 crore. In this article, we will quickly take a look at the movie’s cast and the fee the stars have charged for their roles, respectively.

Prabhas

Beginning with the film’s protagonist, Prabhas, who has risen to become one of the nation’s biggest stars following the massive success of Baahubali, reportedly increased his fee to over Rs 100 crore. As per News18, he was paid around Rs 150 crore to portray the role of Lord Ram in this movie.

Saif Ali Khan

Similar to how Ram overshadowed Ravana in mythology, South superstar Prabhas has surpassed Saif Ali Khan in terms of fees. In contrast to Prabhas’ massive Rs 150 crore fee for his portrayal of Ram, Saif Ali Khan will be receiving Rs 12 crore for playing the role of Lankesh, Mensxp reported.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, the female protagonist of the movie who portrays the powerful character of Sita Mata, received a remuneration of approximately Rs 3 crores for her role.

Furthermore, Sunny Singh, who essays the role of Lakshman in the movie, received a payment of approximately Rs 1.5 crore, while Sonal Chauhan, who portrays a significant role in the film, was remunerated around Rs 50 lakh.



The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023, having its original release date shifted twice already.