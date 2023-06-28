Prabhas: From a lavish house in Jubilee Hills to swanky cars, here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by Adipurush actor

Lights, camera, bank balance! In the realm of showbiz, there are stars, and then there’s Prabhas. The disastrous Adipurush’s lead actor Prabhas is the talk of town in the B-town.

Our beloved Tollywood and now Bollywood hunk, who is struggling to get out of his Baahubali image, is believed to charge a large sum for his roles in movies.

Let’s take a look at Prabhas’ moolah and assets which are going to leave you amazed.

Prabhas, born as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, burst onto the silver screen with blockbuster movies. With his magnetic screen presence, the Tollywood superstar quickly rose to fame, paving his way to stardom. But what about his fortune? Hold onto your seats, for Prabhas’ net worth is about to leave you star-struck

But let’s dive into the juicier side of Prabhas’s life, shall we? With a staggering net worth of a whopping 237 Crore INR according to Jagan Josh, Prabhas knows how to rake in the moolah!

Income

So, how does Prabhas keep his bank account overflowing with cash? Well, his films and those captivating endorsements play a significant role. If you thought his screen presence was priceless, think again! Prabhas has been known to charge a sum of 15 to 40 crores for each of his films. Talk about making big bucks!

Prabhas is said to have received the highest remuneration of Rs 12 crores for Adipurush film according to Jagran.

According to India news, the rebel actor is anticipated to have charged Rs 25 Crore for the record-breaking Bahubali movies! That’s right, Prabhas has zoomed past his peers and secured his spot as the highest paid actor in Telugu cinemas. But wait, that’s not all!

Prabhas isn’t just stopping at conquering the silver screen; he endorses some high-profile brands. Prabhas’s rise to fame truly took off after his performance in the national Award-winning film “Mirchi.”

According to Jagran Josh, Prabhas’s total net worth stands at a staggering Rs 237 crores.

Jubilee Hills House

Prabhas is currently residing in a lavish house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. According to some media reports, Prabhas property in Jubilee Hills home has a whole range of luxury amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, a garden and a gym with imported equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore. Whereas, this property spread over 84 acres cost around Rs 60 crores in 2023. He also owns a residential property in Mumbai.

Source: Pinterest

Farm house

Prabhas has now expanded his portfolio of properties by one. The actor apparently wanted to find a suitable location to construct a lavish home where he could relax and revitalise. The superstar recently acquired a vast 5-acre plot of land on the outskirts of Hyderabad in order to realise his idea. His gorgeous farmhouse will be built on this new property, giving him the ideal place to get away from the rush of city life.

Source: Instagram

Exquisite car collections

Prabhas is a true automobile aficionado and has an impressive collection of luxury cars that would make any car enthusiast drool with envy! From sports cars to SUVs, Prabhas’ garage boasts of iconic brands like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Range Rover.

Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 8 – 10 crore)

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster ( Rs 6 crore)

Range Rover (Rs Rs 3 crore)

Jaguar XJR (Rs 2 crore)

BMW X3 (Rs 60 – 70 lakh)

If speed thrills, then Prabhas is living life in the fast lane. When it comes to automobiles, this heartthrob doesn’t settle for anything less than extraordinary. Rumor has it that his car collection is valued at an eye-watering Rs 10 crores ($1.3 million)!

Source: Instagram

Source: reuters

Prabhas has truly cemented his position as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors. But his recent film Adipurush is under a lot of scrutiny due its cheap dialogues and cartoonish VFX. But we hope to see Prabhas in more exquisite roles like Bahubali in future.

Disclaimer: The figures mentioned in this article are approximate and are subject to change as per various sources and fluctuations in the entertainment industry.