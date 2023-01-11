Pongal 2023: Date, significance, history; Everything you need to know about the 4-day harvest festival

Pongal 2023: Pongal is a Harvest festival mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu. This year, the festival will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. The people worship and give thanks to the Sun for protecting their harvest.

The first day is celebrated as Bhogi, the second for Pongal, the third for Mattu Pongal, and the fourth for Kanum Pongal.

On day one, people get together on this day to burn their old and unwanted household items and buy new products.

Pongal 2023 significance:

Pongal, a season of joy, love, and gratitude for the bountiful harvests of the previous year, is regarded as auspicious.

Pongal 2023 history:

As per mythology, the Gods woke up from their six months’ sleep. The sun advances towards the north for six months following this celebration. These six months are regarded as auspicious for all types of activity, and auspicious events are planned during this time.

Pongal 2023 day-wise information:

Day 1: On day 1, Bhogi Pongal marks the conclusion of the Tamil month of Margazhi. On this day, people buy new stuff and burn their outdated household goods.

Day 2: On Perum Pongal or Surya Pongal, Hindus worship the Sun God and his attendants Chaya and Samgnya. The day also marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Tai. Folks use Kolams, decorations made of red clay and rice flour, to adorn their homes.

Day 3: On day 3, which is known as Mattu (Hindi word for cattle), cattle are revered because it is thought that they would provide a fruitful harvest. Additionally, flower garlands and painted horns are used to adorn the livestock.

Day 4: The festival’s final day, Kanum Pongal, witnesses the happiness of people as they exchange gifts, enjoy dancing and bull-taming competitions, and generally celebrate it.