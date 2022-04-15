Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes for Friends and Family: Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes for Friends and Family: The first thing every Bengali utters today morning to his family and friends is, ‘ Shubho Nobo Borsho’, no matter in which corner of the world they are in. To translate, ‘Shubho’ means happy, ‘Nobo’ means new and ‘Barsho’ means year. Basically, this day marks the first day of the rest of the year on the calendar for Bengalis. The day is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Bengalis meet and greet, exchange sweets, and new clothes, and prepare traditional food. Cultural events are held where people of all ages participate in wearing red and white. This day is celebrated on a large scale by the people of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam which has a sizable population of Bengalis.

Here is a list of wishes that you can send your near and dear ones to wish them a day of prosperity:

“Rosogollo, chumchum and sandesh” (May your year be as sweet as your platter today)

“Aano aano aano tobo-Proloyero saakh aano” (Wish all your dreams and aspirations take a new flight with the blessings of Lakshmi and Ganesh. Subho Nobo Borsho)

“Jaak puratono smriti, Jaak bhule jawa geeti” (Let’s celebrate a brand-new year with new hopes and beliefs. Let’s cherish each moment that it holds. Here’s to a fresh start, Subho Noboborsho)

“Muche jaak glani ghuche jaak jora” (May this year bring an end to all your sorrows and prepare you for. Anew beginning- Subho Noboborsho)

This Poila Boisakh wishes you all good health, peace, and prosperity for this year and years ahead.

Pohela Boishakh Food Recipes, Traditional Bengali Dishes Recipe: No Bengali festival can be complete without a fair amount of feasting involved. The breakfast comprises the most delicious Bengali dishes like ‘Luchi- alur dom’, ‘Luchi-begun bhaja’, and ‘Luchi-cholar dal’, followed by a plate full of sweets. As the day progresses, an elaborate lunch is prepared, where dishes like fish, mutton, prawns, vegetable, deep-fried fritters, and more are served. Restaurants both mediocre and high-end too take a break from continental platter to serve a traditional Bengali thali.

Here are traditional Bengali dishes to binge on if you still have not finalised your menu:



Aloo Posto



There’s no dish like a simple aloo (potato) cooked in a thick paste of poppy seeds and spiced with just green chilies, nigella seeds, and sharp mustard oil. The poppy seeds paste has its distinct aroma and is best paired with plain rice. But go easy on portions as it can make you drowsy.

Daab Chingri



A bit complicated of its kind but it amalgamates the two best coastal finds, jumbo prawns and tender coconut. The shrimps are marinated and cooked with coconut milk and tender coconut pulp. It is rather served interestingly within the coconut shell. The dish is full of flavour yet easy on the stomach.

Basonti Polao



Also known as Misti polao, this rice dish derives its name from its colour, yellow. The pulao has a distinct sweeter note to it and is cooked with a certain variety of rice, the Gobindo bhog rice enriched with cashews and raisins. The use of whole spices makes it all the more aromatic and flavourful.

Sorshe Bhapa Illish



The hilsa season starts with the Bengali new year. Bengalis and their love for Hilsa is no news. The fish sees maximum import from Bangladesh and even when being so bony is a Bengali favorite. Ilish can be cooked in many ways but is best with mustard and coconut paste in a steamer. The preparation is simple yet is so refined in its taste.

Potoler Dolma



This is yet another gravy-based vegetarian dish prepared with potol or pointed gourd/parwal. The gravy is yogurt-based and the gourds are stuffed with a filling made of potatoes or paneer. Quite flavourful in taste, it is mostly prepared during the Bengali new year.