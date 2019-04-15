Pohela Boishakh 2019 date: Wishes, WhatsApp messages to wish your family and friends on Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2019, also known as Bengali New Year is celebrated on April 15, 2019. Check messages to wish family and friends.

It is a festive time all over the country as different communities mark their New year. The Bengali New Year or Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh is being celebrated on April 15. It is also known as Bangla Nabobarsho (বাংলা নববর্ষ). Pohela Boishakh is the first day of Bengali Calendar and therefore people celebrate the new beginning with new clothes, great food and new accounting balance in the business. Bangla Nobobarsho is a festival celebrated with great fervor in Bengal with the streets and shops decorated. People also exchange Poila Baishakh wishes and greetings with their family members. The festival is celebrated throughout the Indian states of Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and part of Assam by people of Bengali heritage. People wish each other on this day with the phrase ‘Shubh Novo Borsho’ which means may you have a happy new year. We give you a collection of Poila Baisakh wishes, images, and greetings which you can send to your Bengali friends and wish them a Happy new year.

Poila Boishakh or Bengali New Year Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a blessed and prosperous, Bengali New Year to you and your family. Shubho Poila Boisakh!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the new year dawns, hope it brings you a harvest of happiness and prosperity. Shubh Pahela Baishakh!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a wonderful Poila Baisakh. May all your aspirations find bigger wings and all your dreams come true, most importantly you feel loved wherever you go.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Year marks a new beginning welcome it with a grand feast and celebrate it with a high spirit. Shubho Poila Baisakh!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Poila Baisakh!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Poila Boisakh fill your life with an abundance of hope and happiness!

We hope the above Poila Baisakh messages and greetings help you to convey all good wishes to your friends and family. May you have a prosperous and happy new year, we wish a great life to each and every one. We wish you all a very Shubh Poila Baisakh!