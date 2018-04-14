Pohela Boishakh 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper

Pohela Boishakh 2018: Pahela Baishakh or Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year is the traditional new year day for the Bengalis living across the world. It is usually celebrated on April 14. The neighbouring country of Bangladesh observes it as a national holiday. The festival is celebrated on April 14 or 15 in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura. In central India and in North India, the festival of Pohela Boishakh is also known as Vaisakhi. In Kerala, it is known as Vishu and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. It is considered as an auspicious day to send Happy Pohela Boishakh Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages to greet their friends and families.

While the phrase New Year has a connotation that it will be celebrated in the month of January every year, while for the people of Bengal, will celebrate once again with. Pohela Baisakh will mark the beginning of the month of Baisakh as per lunisolar calendar.

Check out them Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages to wish your loved ones on the auspicious day of Pohela Boishakh!

Choitrer Raater Sheshe

Surjo Ashe Notun Beshe,

Shei Surjer Rongin Aalo

Muchhe Dik Jiboner Sokol Kalo

Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Notun asha, notun rod, notun alo, notun bhor, misti hasi, dustu chokh, swapno gulo safol hok…….

Subho Nabobarsho !!

Notun asha,natun pran,

natun sure natun gaan,

natun usha,natun alo,natun bachar katuk valo…

SUBHA NABA-BARSHO

Sukher smriti rekho mone

Mishe theko apon jone

Maan-Abhiman sokol bhule

Khshir prodip rekho jele

Hazar SURJO tomar chokhe

Bandhu tumi theko sukhe“Subha Nababarsho”

May you come up as bright as sun,

as cool as water and as sweet as honey.

Hope coming new year fulfill all your desires and wishes.

Happy Bangla New Year!!

Happy Bengali new year 2018

Wishing you a wonderful Poila Baisakh.

May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find bigger wings and most

importantly you feel loved wherever you go.

Wishing a blessed and prosperous

Bengali New Year to you and your family.

Subho Poila Boisakh!