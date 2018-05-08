Poha in China with TATA AIG

Build consideration and drive business growth for travel insurance offerings via the company’s website.

The Ad

#ThinkAhead sees two young men at a local Chinese restaurant. One of them suddenly craves poha, a common Indian snack. His friend brings out a jar of uncooked poha from his backpack. As it transpires, he brings out all ingredients and supplies needed to make poha — from the pan to oil to onions and even a fire extinguisher, in case the cooking process leads to an emergency. The voiceover then informs that international travellers who plan well in advance are the ones that benefit.

Target Audience

20-40 year-old international travellers, SEC A, living in the top eight internet savvy metros.

Business Objective

Build consideration and drive business growth for travel insurance offerings via the company’s website.

The Appeal

It is a fun concept and execution for an unglamorous category.

Competitive Edge

Being an advertisement for insurance — a category that does not take too many risks in the style of its communication — it is refreshing to see an idea communicated so simply.

Tone of Voice

Funny

Verdict

Travel insurance is rarely (in relation to general insurance) advertised as a standalone product. We are familiar with the price premise as the pivotal talk-point in this particular insurance category as it is occasion-based and so, the consumer would typically be unwilling to allocate a larger chunk of her monies if an economical deal presents itself. Loyalty, then, to one particular brand is hard to attain and has a higher tendency to shift upon the next instance of travel.

Tata AIG’s recent film #ThinkAhead for travel insurance does the viewers a favour and on the face of it, doesn’t try to take itself too seriously. It uses an insight that is highly relatable and not really restricted to just international travel alone, that is, missing a particular local food item from back home while you are away. The young man in this case, misses poha while travelling in China and almost everybody within the target audience will know exactly what that feels like. The solution — a young man carrying around ingredients and cooking equipment for hunger pangs — is an outlandish analogy to being well prepared before you travel internationally, but it is something that is very familiar.

We like that the brand chose to stay away from the usual set of emergencies that travelling breeds, such as loss or theft of baggage or documents, accidents, etc. These are stereotypes that are expected from an insurance advertiser. Thus, it is fun to see an alternate idea being communicated. That said, the ad is one-off, tactical and slapstick in nature and unless the brand decides to stick to this genre of advertising for its other products as well, it is not likely to become the brand’s signature style.