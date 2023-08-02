Poets remember freedom fighter Mahashay Tejpal Singh at Kavi Sammelan

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign is being run across the country by the Government of India to pay homage to the freedom fighters on the concluding day of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Under this campaign, a National Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira was organized at Yadu Public School, Sector- 73, Noida in memory of freedom fighter Mahashay Tejpal Singh.

Who is Mahashay Tejpal Singh?

Freedom fighter Tejpal Singh was a resident of Sarfabad village of Noida. A large part of Tejpal Singh’s life was spent in the freedom struggle. He participated prominently in many movements under the leadership of Gandhiji. He also went to jail for his participation in the freedom movement. Being an Arya Samaji, Mahashay ji had a deep connection with literature and culture. The people of the village tell that during the freedom movement, Mahashay ji used to recite Alha, patriotic songs, and stories and poems of prominent freedom fighters to the people of the village.

Former MP DP Yadav also recited poems

Mahashay Tejpal’s son and former MP and minister DP Yadav also recited his poems in the Kavi Sammelan. While reciting poems, DP Yadav also remembered his father

Event witnessed poetry recitations from many famous Poets

In this National Poet Conference and Mushaira, many renowned poets of the country like Tahir Faraz, Dr. Vishnu Saxena, Akil Nomani, Dr. Dinesh Raghuvanshi, Dr. Kirti Kale, Arjun Sisodia, Mumtaz Naseem, Dr. Rajeev Raj, Dr. Sonrupa Vishal, Alok Yadav, etc participated and paid tribute to the freedom fighters through their poems and ghazals.