PM Narendra Modi’s plastic-free Rohtak rally makes a strong case for environment-friendly living

PM Modi mentioned issues related to single-use plastic and need to conserve water on Sunday. (Image: Prem Nath Pandey/IE)

Plastic Ban: In the scorching sun, people joined the Rohtak rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. They came through cars, buses and autos. Many came walking to the venue. Just like any other political gathering, the rally at Rohtak was no different, excluding what is left behind, or not. Around this time the venue of the rally was not cluttered and piled-up with huge stockpile of plastic waste which generally consists of single-use plastic material like disposable glasses, cups, bottles, posters and banners. The better part of the Rohtak rally was the environment-friendly earthen pots. The crowd at the rally used thousands of earthen pots instead and while leaving these pots were arranged by them in neat rows. Also, many men and women carried these pots for domestic use.

A 65-year old woman, Om Vati, was among the people who carried these pots home. The lady who hailed from Gohana town of Sonipat said, ” Matke ka paani sehat ke liye achha hota hai. (Water stored in earthen pots is good for health). We do have a fridge at home but I will drink water from this pot only as it has many benefits. The younger people have no idea about the benefits of these age-old things.”

Talking to Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak, R S Verma said that the administration has decided to make arrangements for a plastic-free rally in response to PM Modi’s call for a plastic-free India. “As many as 7,500 earthen pots were bought at a rate of Rs 120 each from the potters residing in Rohtak and neighbouring areas. This step not only helped them financially but also marked a step towards contributing to the government’s vision,” Deputy Commissioner added.

R S Verma added that the administration made provision of 1.5 litres of water for every person who attended the rally. “Even the cabin’s behind the stage for PM Modi was plastic-free. The amount of plastic waste that would have been generated by around 1 1akh people, who attended the rally would have been unimaginable. It is okay if some people took ‘Matakas’ home. Our plan is to recycle the rest of these and use it in government offices here. Also, the added benefit is that they are disposable,” he added.

The issues related to water and the need for water conservation were also mentioned in the PM’s speech.

In addition to pots, steel tumblers and plastic filters of 15-liters capacity each were also installed for people to drink water.