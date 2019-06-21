PM Narendra Modi’s lifestyle includes Yoga and so should yours! Here are 5 reasons why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes yoga is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to the humankind. It teaches equilibrium and equanimity and is an integral part of our lives. According to him, yoga helps in achieving oneness among our body and soul and also with our families, society, and humankind. The world marked its 5th International yoga day on Friday. The United Nation Organization (UNO) on 11th December 2014 declared 20th June as annual calendar day for International Yoga after recognising the universal appeal and popularity attached to this ancient form of physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. Here are Narendra Modi's five thoughts on yoga which will help you to understand it and inculcate it in your lifestyle. Yoga is a health assurance in zero budget According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga is a free gift to keep our body healthy and fit and assure that our health remains in harmony. Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well being. It helps us to achieve a balance between mind, body, and intellect. Yoga is not merely an exercise but a method to attain peace PM believes that yoga helps us to attain spiritual mental and physical wellness and it not just merely a method to exercise. With the practice of yoga, an individual can attain guaranteed emotional wellness as well as physical fitness. If Practiced diligently yoga becomes an integral Part of one's life According to PM Modi yoga is a tool that can help you understand your spirituality. He believes that it is the entrance point to one's spiritual journey. Also, if an individual starts practicing it, it will remain a part of his or her life forever. Also Read:\u00a0Delhiites Beware! Formation of ground-level Ozone in city threat to our respiratory health Yoga is a social remedy and key to connect PM thinks that yoga not only helps a person achieve oneness and harmony within himself or herself it also helps a person to become more socially connected. For him, yoga is code to connect people with life and mankind to nature. Yoga helps in the expansion of our senses and makes us feel more connected to our families, society, and mankind. It is a journey from "me" to "we". Yoga is more about giving than gaining PM Modi considers yoga as practice the helps us to understand the happiness attached to giving\/sacrificing in comparison to the satisfaction of gaining. yoga is about what one can give up for it and not what can get out of it. It helps you to attain mental and spiritual peace by teaching you to detach yourself from worldly greed and enjoy oneness.