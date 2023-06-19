scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations at UN Headquarters – Know its significance and history here   

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the UNGA in 2014.

Yoga
9th International Yoga Day: PM Modi will lead a 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the United Nations headquarters in New York during his official state visit to the United States. (File Photo)

Every year the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21 to promote awareness of the numerous advantages of the age-old practice known as yoga. The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by PM Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. 

The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, spiritual and mental well-being. Since the inception of International Yoga Day, the practice has gained huge popularity worldwide owing it to its multiple benefits. 

What is the significance of International Yoga Day? 

The practice of yoga boosts flexibility, strength, and balance and is beneficial for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Yoga highlights the connection between the mind and the body. 

According to the United Nations website, yoga brings peace from within and deepens a sense of connection between an individual’s inner consciousness and the external world.

The aim of the day is to raise public awareness of the problem of psychological and physical well-being. Also, the day seeks to instill a meditation habit for the mental clarity of individuals in this fast paced world. 

Several studies have proved that practicing yoga regularly reduces stress and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression. Yoga helps with emotional management, mood improvement, and brain clarity. 

