PM Narendra Modi greets women on International Women’s Day

By: |
March 8, 2021 9:15 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Monday and said India takes pride in their many accomplishments.

narendra modiThe prime minister has often highlighted his government's schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, saying that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes. (Source: Video screengrab)

He said it was his our government’s honour to work towards furthering women empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors. “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister has often highlighted his government’s schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, saying that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.

