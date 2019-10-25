PM Modi’s photo with mother sold for Rs 20 lakh!

PM Modi takes blessings of his mother. Image: NarendraModi.in

A framed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving blessings from his mother has been sold for Rs 20 lakh in an e-auction. “A framed photograph of the Prime Minister receiving blessings from his mother, with a base price of Rs. 1000, has received a bid of Rs. 20 lakhs.,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday. Several of mementos received by the PM were put up in an exhibition and auctioned online. The exhibition and e-auctioning ended Thursday. The PMO said that the auction received “tremendous response” and tens of thousands of bids were received. The proceeds of the e-auction will be donated towards funding of the Namami Gange Mission.

The e-auction was organised by the Ministry of Culture to sell 2772 mementos received as gift by the prime minister. The mementos included diverse objects and memorabilia including paintings, sculptures, shawls, jackets and traditional musical instruments.

Celebrities and Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Kailash Kher endorsed the exhibition and e-auction.

The lowest base price of Rs 500 was kept for items like small statue of Lord Ganesha and decorative wooden box in lotus shape. PMO said that the highest base price of Rs. 2.5 lakh was reserved for an acrylic painting with a tri-colour background of Prime Minister with Mahatma Gandhi, which received a final bid of Rs. 25 lakhs.

An exhibit of Manipuri Folk Arts, which had original base price of Rs. 50,000 was sold for a bid of Rs 10 lakhs. A metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf was sold for a bid of Rs. 10 lakhs. Its base price was Rs. 4,000. A metallic 14 cm statue of Swami Vivekanand, which had a base price of Rs. 4,000, received a final price of Rs. 6 lakh.