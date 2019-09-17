PM Modi’s Birthday: Twitter wishes him in unique style; Top celebs also tweet wishes

The social media site added a celebratory theme to PM’s Twitter profile.

Fans, countrymen and lovers poured wishes for PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 69th birthday. Netizens and top celebrities also wished the Prime Minister, who visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia to pay tribute to Narmada River and inaugurated the Narmada Mahotsav. Amidst all this , there was a gesture which should not go unnoticed. The microblogging site, Twitter wished PM Modi in a very unique style. The social media site added a celebratory theme to PM’s Twitter profile where as soon as someone visited his profile, balloons appeared. The balloons that were flying upwards, when hovered over with the mouse cursor, popped-out and this added further to the beauty of the theme.

Some top cinema celebrities also wished PM Modi on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. Here are a few warm wishes from some prominent celebrities:

Famous Malayalam actor, Mohanlal on his Twitter account, while wishing PM Modi wrote, “Narendra Modi Ji, May the almighty bless you with a successful and healthy life. #HappyBdayPMModi”

@narendramodi ji May the almighty bless you with a successful and healthy life #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/eLwOVBEFQ5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2019

The National Film Award winner and the recent hit-machine of Bollywood Ayushmann Khurana a tweet wrote, “May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday Narendra Modi Ji!”

May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji! ???? — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 17, 2019

The well-known face of Bollywood, the Producer-Director, Karan Johar also extended warm wishes to PM Modi and wrote, “Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love. Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead.”

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi …May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love…Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead….respectfully yours…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2019

Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhas Ghai, Arjun Kapoor were also among the other celebrities who wished PM Modi on his Birthday.

Happy Birthday to our H’ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi ji! Looking forward to another inspiring year with more uplifting measures aimed at making our country the best it can be! @narendramodi @PMOIndia #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/KIZI1BQJ7L — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.???? ?? pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

#HappyBdayPMModi

We all recognise ur inner incredible strength

To fight for not only

to DEVELOP INDIA

but also to

TRANSFORM it to #NEW INDIA

FOR OUR KIDS ??@narendramodi @PMOIndia

God bless u a greater strength as selfless bold n farsighted as true leader ???? pic.twitter.com/DNeoJMvKoG — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) September 18, 2018

Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you…Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 17, 2019

Also, with the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali producing a film based on the turning point of PM Modi’s life, the ace filmmaker wished PM Modi and said that ‘Mann Bairagi’ is a story that is unheard and needs to be told.