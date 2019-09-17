PM Modi’s Birthday: Twitter wishes him in unique style; Top celebs also tweet wishes

By: |
Published: September 17, 2019 8:52:29 PM

The microblogging site, Twitter wished PM Modi in a very unique style. Some top cinema celebrities also wished PM Modi.

PM Modi wishes, Twitter, PM Modi TwitterThe social media site added a celebratory theme to PM’s Twitter profile.

Fans, countrymen and lovers poured wishes for PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 69th birthday. Netizens and top celebrities also wished the Prime Minister, who visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia to pay tribute to Narmada River and inaugurated the Narmada Mahotsav. Amidst all this , there was a gesture which should not go unnoticed. The microblogging site, Twitter wished PM Modi in a very unique style. The social media site added a celebratory theme to PM’s Twitter profile where as soon as someone visited his profile, balloons appeared. The balloons that were flying upwards, when hovered over with the mouse cursor, popped-out and this added further to the beauty of the theme.

Some top cinema celebrities also wished PM Modi on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. Here are a few warm wishes from some prominent celebrities:

Famous Malayalam actor, Mohanlal on his Twitter account, while wishing PM Modi wrote, “Narendra Modi Ji, May the almighty bless you with a successful and healthy life. #HappyBdayPMModi”

The National Film Award winner and the recent hit-machine of Bollywood Ayushmann Khurana a tweet wrote, “May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday Narendra Modi Ji!”

The well-known face of Bollywood, the Producer-Director, Karan Johar also extended warm wishes to PM Modi and wrote, “Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love. Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead.”

Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhas Ghai, Arjun Kapoor were also among the other celebrities who wished PM Modi on his Birthday.

Also, with the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali producing a film based on the turning point of PM Modi’s life, the ace filmmaker wished PM Modi and said that ‘Mann Bairagi’ is a story that is unheard and needs to be told.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. PM Modi’s Birthday: Twitter wishes him in unique style; Top celebs also tweet wishes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition