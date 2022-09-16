PM Modi’s birthday: Eating this special thali can get you Rs 8.5 lakhs but there’s catch! Check details

In a unique way to celebrate the birthday of PM Narendra Modi which falls on September 17, a restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place has come up with the idea of launching a special ‘thali for customers’ same day. As per reports, the restaurant, which goes by the name ‘ARDOR 2.0’, is all set to present a thali with 56 items. Customers looking to have this thali will have the option to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

The owner of the restaurant, Sumit Kalara, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that since PM Modi is the pride of the country, on his birthday the restaurant has decided to dedicate the day to a grand thali which has been named `56inch Modi Ji` Thali. While the restaurant wants to gift this thali to PM Modi and wants him to visit the place, the restaurant cannot do the same because of security reasons. It is because of this reason that the restaurant decided to invite his fans to have the thali and enjoy it, he said.

Also read: Enjoy scenic beauty on Mumbai-Goa train journey! Indian Railways adds Vistadome coach to Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express

Kalara toldANI that those who complete the thali in the allotted 40 minutes will also be given an award of Rs 8.5 lakhs. Apart from this, among the the person or a couple who comes between September 17, 2022 and September 26, 2022 and complete the thali, the lucky one wins a trip to Kedarnath as it is one of the favourite destinations of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to celebrate his birthday for 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight) across the country. Party president JP Nadda has been giving instructions to partymen to celebrate the day, while BJP general secretary Arun Singh has also written to party workerson programme schedules.

Also read: Cheetahs to roam in Indian jungle again under world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project

While the party will celebrate the ‘Seva Pakhwara’ from September 17, 2022, it will continue till October 2, 2022, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. The party is also looking to promote a book “Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar”.