PM Modi wonders who has eaten world’s spiciest Raja Mircha! Nagaland grown GI product exported to London

Nagaland’s speciality ‘Raja Mircha’ which is also called king chilli owing to its extreme spiciness was for the first time exported to London on Wednesday. According to the release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a small consignment of Raja Mircha from Nagaland was exported to the capital of Britain via Guwahati on an aeroplane. King Chilli which is considered the world’s hottest on the basis of Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) has already been certified as Geographically Indications(GI) tagged to the state of Nagaland. Expressing happiness over the indigenous product of the Nagaland state getting exported to world’s biggest markets, Prime Minister Naredra Modi took to twitter to express his happiness and quipped that only those who have had Bhoot Jolokia would know how spicy it is.

The ‘Bhoot Jolokia’ PM Modi referred to in his tweet is one of the many names King Chilli is famous by, with another being Ghost pepper. The consignment of King Chilli which was exported to London constituted Raja Mircha grown at Tening which is a part of Peren district of the state. Owing to its unique speciality, the Raja Mircha was certified with the GI tag in the year 2008, as per the release issued from the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Wonderful news. Only those who have eaten the Bhoot Jolokia will know how spicy it is!https://t.co/G1nUWq3uw8 https://t.co/eJ4Pw1ymq3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

The groundwork of exporting the King Chilli from a small district of Nagaland to London was laid by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Nagaland State Agricultural Marketing Board (NSAMB). APEDA had earlier asked the NSAMB officials to send a few samples of the King Chilli for laboratory testing results of which turned out to be encouraging and extremely positive. In addition to the quality tests, what bothered the officials of the APEDA and NSAMB was the perishable nature of the Green Chilli considering that the journey from Nagaland to London on a ship would take at least a few days. To rule out the possibility of any shortcoming in the product, the officials decided to export the product to London on a plane.