PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark 151st birth anniversary of Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj

Statue of Peace: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling the ‘Statue of Peace’ on Monday. The unveiling will be done at 12.30 pm in order to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office said. PM Modi would do the unveiling via a video conference, the statement added.

The statue is a 151-inch-tall structure and it is being installed at the Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra located in Jetpura of Rajasthan’s Pali. The statement said that the statue has been made out of Ashtadhatu.

Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj was a Jain saint who lived from 1870 to 1954. He worked with dedication to spread among people the message of Lord Mahavira. The saint also worked towards the eradication of social evils, spreading of education and the welfare of people, while also writing inspiring literature spanning from poetry and essays to stavans and devotional hymns, the statement added. He also actively supported the movement for Independence, also working and supporting the cause of the Swadeshi movement. Over 50 institutions of eminence, including schools, study centres and colleges, have been operational across the country after being inspired by him.

Ashtadhatu is a highly important alloy of eight metals in the Jaina and Hindu cultures, with several statues of deities made of this composition. The composition is extremely pure and does not decay, which is why it is regarded with such importance. The eight metals included in this composition are gold, silver, zinc, lead, tin, copper, mercury and iron. Traditionally, the metals were mixed equally, however, in the ‘Statue of Peace’, copper has been kept as the dominant metal.