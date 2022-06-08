PM Modi to celebrate International Yoga Day in Mysuru; preparations in full swing

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 and this year Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the day’s celebration in Mysuru by performing yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements made for the event. He asked the officials to make sure that the participants have all the necessary facilities from transportation to refreshments in perfect coordination with the Union government.

“Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH ministry, which is keen to organize an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion,” Bommai instructed.

The State government has formed 14 committees to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly. The DC of the district has been assigned to oversee the event’s smooth conduct. The police have also been asked to provide adequate security for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015 after its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

The event is being held at various locations across the country, including 75 heritage sites. In Karnataka, the event has been organized at various places such as Mysuru, Halebeedu, Pattadakal, Hampi, and Vijayapura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event in Mysuru. Other central government officials who will participate in the event include Prahlad Joshi, minister for coal at Hampi, and Rajeev Chandrashekar, minister for IT at Pattadakal. Union minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event at Halebeedu while Union minister for Energy Bhagwant Khutba at Vijayapura.