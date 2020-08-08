PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra built to promote ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’

The installations at RSK will inform people and future generations regarding the journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Image: ANI

Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi! In order to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of clean India, Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) which is an interactive experience centre that informs people regarding ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ started in 2014. It was highlighted during the inauguration that before Swachh Bharat Mission, only 49 per cent Indians had access to toilets and a majority of people were practising open defecation. It was also announced that in 2019, India was declared open defecation free after more than 55 crore Indians received toilet facilities.

According to the government, the installations at RSK will inform people and future generations regarding the journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission. At the centre, there is a mix of digital and outdoor installations that has been arranged to impart information, awareness and education on the importance of cleanliness and related aspects. The complex also has many activities to provide assimilative learning, best practices used for the mission, global benchmarks, some success stories of this mission and thematic messages in an interactive format that will make it interesting for the people.

The halls of RSK are equipped with audio visual immersive shows, interactive LED panels, some hologram boxes along with other interactive games. The government said there are open-air displays in the lawn as well, that will showcase three exhibits depicting the journey of the country “from Satyagraha to Swachhagraha.”

It is to note that the Swachh Bharat Mission has entered in the second phase where the government campaign will focus on India’s villages to take them from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, which will ensure that there is no more open defecation and solid and liquid human waste is managed properly.