PM Modi greets people on Navratri, Vikram Samvat

“Happy Navratri to all countrymen. May this festival of the worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

Written by PTI
Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated as different festivals in different parts of India.

May Vikram Samvat bring new enthusiasm and zeal to your life, he said in another tweet.Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year

