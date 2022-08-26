PM Modi dotes on work-from-home ecosystem, says flexible work hours need of the future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Thursday. In his address, PM Modi said India has once again become the world’s fastest-growing economy, and a lot of credit for it goes to the working class. The key takeaway from his address was that he highlighted the role of flexible workplaces and a work-from-home ecosystem. He said that flexible work hours are the need of the future.

“The future needs flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible work hours. We can use systems like flexible workplaces as opportunities for women’s labour force participation,” he said. The PM also asked the women in the country for full participation so that “India can achieve its goals faster”.

PM Modi reiterated the various efforts by the Government like Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana that have given a kind of security cover to the workers. These schemes have assured the labourers of the recognition of their hard work and contribution.

He further added that in the last eight years, the government has taken the initiative to abolish the old labour laws. “The country is now changing, reforming, and simplifying such labour laws. With this in mind, 29 labour laws have been converted into 4 simple labour codes. This will ensure the empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security,” he said.

Remarking on the demographic dividend of India, the Prime Minister said that India’s success in the 21st century will depend on how well it is used. He added, “We can take advantage of global opportunities by creating a high-quality skilled workforce.” The PM also highlighted that India is signing migration and mobility partnership agreements with many countries of the world and urged all the states of the country to take advantage of these opportunities. “We have to increase our efforts, learn from each other,” he said.

The two-day conference was organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25, 26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.