  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi asks people to buy local products this Diwali

By: |
November 9, 2020 1:27 PM

When every person will buy local products with pride, will talk about local products, hail them and will take the message to others that our local products are so good, this message will go far, Modi said.

Celebrating Diwali with local will give a new boost to the economy, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a fervent appeal to people that along with ‘vocal for local’, they should promote ‘local for Diwali’ big time and buy local products this festival season.

Celebrating Diwali with local will give a new boost to the economy, he said.

Related News

While extending festival greetings to people, Modi said, “You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere.”

“I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote ‘local for Diwali’ big time,” he said while inaugurating projects for Varanasi via video conferencing.

When every person will buy local products with pride, will talk about local products, hail them and will take the message to others that our local products are so good, this message will go far, Modi said.

“Not only local identity will be strengthened, the people who make these local products, their Diwali will also brighten up more,” he said.

“Going for local doesn’t mean only purchasing ‘diya’ but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them,” the PM added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. PM Modi asks people to buy local products this Diwali
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TataMD launches new test for COVID-19; ready with 10 lakh tests/month capacity
2Diwali celebrations 2020: Scope of Diwali celebrations and how it has changed due to Covid-19 pandemic
3Delhi to adopt Dungarpur’s model of rainwater harvesting: Satyendar Jain