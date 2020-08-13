Plastic usage amidst COVID-19 pandemic: Three pronged strategy to reduce plastic consumption

In the form of discarded plastic, 400 tonnes of waste (from discarded syringes) is likely to be produced.

COVID-19: Three pronged strategy recommended to reduce plastic consumption! Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, reduction in plastic waste or the use of plastic in itself has become questionable. One must wonder why. In order to prevent from COVID-19 infection, disposable masks and PPEs are used extensively across the world. Notably, these are made from single-use plastics. According to a report by The Indian Express, China itself produced 116 million masks in the month of February alone whereas the US is likely to produce a year’s worth of medical waste (including infected plastics) in two months only during the Coronavirus pandemic. Single use plastics, which has been a big no until pandemic came along, is now used widely. In the form of discarded plastic, 400 tonnes of waste (from discarded syringes) is likely to be produced if every human on this planet is given COVID-19 vaccination, the report said.

So, what can be done to avoid having such plastic waste? The report citing Saloni Goel, climate change specialist with NITI Aayog highlighted that there is a three-pronged strategy that can help with this problem. This includes “reduction in plastic consumption, recycling and reuse of plastic products as well as waste, and comprehensively manage plastic waste.” The report pinpointed that reduction in plastic consumption can turn out to be one of the toughest things to do. Since, plastics are lightweight, waterproof, moldable and can be used in any colour, the penetration of using plastics is such that it is almost impossible to eliminate from everyday life. Not to forget, they are cheap and other alternatives come at a higher cost. Therefore, the government should step in and urge manufacturers to develop eco-friendly packaging and products.

While this is of inconvenience to a majority of people, Goel said it is not greater than living on a planet which is asphyxiated due to plastics. According to her, the government will have to come up with ways including price incentives that will encourage people to adopt means other than plastic.

Furthermore, there is a need to strengthen recycling and reusing of plastic and support used plastic in the manufacturing cycle. The report said that this approach will help achieve goals of reducing entry of new plastics in the market along with lowering the burden of plastic waste in dumps, landfills, and most importantly, oceans. It is to note that NITI Aayog has recently pushed to use around 25 per cent recycled materials among large construction projects.

Lastly, effective management of plastic waste needs attention. The report said in India, 10–25 per cent of waste is generated via littering, which is higher when compared to 2 per cent observed in developed nations. Goel said this implies that waste management in India is not up to the mark. In India, the major onus for this falls on the shoulders of municipalities that will have to organise a comprehensive waste collection as well as disposal systems.