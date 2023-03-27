Planning to visit Qatar? Here’s your guide for a smooth and fun trip

Qatar is a beautiful country located in the Middle East, bordered by Saudi Arabia to the south and the Persian Gulf to the north, east, and west. It is a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world, including India. In this write-up, we will explore why Qatar is an attractive destination for Indian tourists and what they can expect to see and do during their visit.

Visa Requirements

Indian citizens require a visa to enter Qatar. The visa can be obtained online or on arrival at the airport. The visa is valid for 30 days and can be extended for an additional 30 days. Indian citizens can also obtain visa-free transit for up to 96 hours if they have a valid onward ticket and meet certain other requirements.

Flights

There are several airlines that operate flights between India and Qatar, including Qatar Airways, IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet. The flight time from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Doha, the capital of Qatar, is approximately 4-5 hours.

Accommodation

Qatar has a wide range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences. There are luxury hotels such as the Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Ritz-Carlton, as well as mid-range and budget hotels. There are also serviced apartments and Airbnb options available.

Attractions

Qatar has a rich cultural heritage and a modern, cosmopolitan vibe, making it an attractive destination for Indian tourists. Here are some of the top attractions that Indian tourists can visit during their trip to Qatar:

1. Museum of Islamic Art: The Museum of Islamic Art is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Qatar. It houses a vast collection of Islamic art from around the world, including ceramics, textiles, and manuscripts. The museum is located on the Corniche in Doha and offers stunning views of the city skyline.

2. Souq Waqif: Souq Waqif is a traditional market in Doha that has been restored to its former glory. It is a great place to shop for souvenirs, spices, and traditional clothing. The market also has several restaurants and cafes where visitors can sample local cuisine.

3. B12 Beach of Qatar (A Hidden Gem): Qatar is a country known for its luxurious lifestyle, modern architecture, and rich culture. However, not many people know about the hidden gem that is B12 Beach. Located in the Al Thakira mangrove forest, B12 Beach is a serene and secluded spot that offers a unique experience to visitors.

The beach is named after the B12 watchtower that was built during the Ottoman Empire. The watchtower served as a lookout point for the Ottoman soldiers to protect the coast from invaders. Today, the watchtower stands tall as a reminder of Qatar’s rich history.

B12 Beach is not your typical beach destination. It is not a place for sunbathing or swimming in the sea. Instead, it offers a different kind of experience. The beach is surrounded by mangrove trees, which provide a natural shade and a cool breeze. The mangroves also serve as a habitat for various species of birds and marine life, making it a perfect spot for birdwatching and fishing.

B12 Beach is not a commercialized tourist spot, which adds to its charm. It is a place where visitors can connect with nature and experience the beauty of Qatar’s natural landscape. The beach is also a perfect spot for a picnic with family and friends, away from the noise and pollution of the city.

4. Zekreet Qatar: It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and unique rock formations. Zekreet is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, who come to explore the village’s natural wonders and learn about its history.

One of the main attractions of Zekreet is the Zekreet Peninsula, which is home to some of the most unique rock formations in the world. The peninsula is a natural wonder, with towering rock formations that have been shaped by the wind and sea over millions of years. The rock formations are a popular spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts, who come to capture the beauty of the landscape.

Another attraction of Zekreet is the Film City, which is a replica of an ancient Arab village. The Film City was built in the 1990s as a set for a Qatari television series, and it has since become a popular tourist destination. The village is a perfect example of traditional Qatari architecture, with narrow streets, mud houses, and a central mosque.

Zekreet is also home to the Al Jassasiya rock carvings, which are believed to be over 9,000 years old. The carvings depict various animals, including camels, horses, and fish, and they are a testament to the rich history of the region.

In addition to its natural and historical attractions, Zekreet is also a popular spot for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and birdwatching. The village is surrounded by natural reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, which provide a habitat for various species of birds and animals.

5. The Sports Museum in Qatar: It is a unique attraction that offers visitors a fascinating insight into the world of sports. The museum showcases the rich history of Qatar’s sporting achievements, from traditional sports such as camel racing and falconry to modern sports like football, basketball, and handball. The museum is located in the Aspire Zone and is spread over 3,000 square meters, featuring interactive exhibits and replica sports facilities.

Visitors to the Sports Museum can learn about Qatar’s sporting heritage, its contribution to global sports, and the country’s aspirations to become a hub for major sporting events. The museum houses a collection of artifacts and memorabilia, including sports equipment, trophies, photographs, and videos. The exhibits pay homage to legendary sports figures who have put Qatar on the sporting map.

The Sports Museum is a must-visit destination for sports enthusiasts and is an excellent way to experience Qatar’s love for sports and its cultural heritage. With its inspiring displays and cutting-edge technology, the museum is an immersive experience that offers visitors an unforgettable journey through the world of sports.

6. The National Museum of Qatar: It is an architectural masterpiece that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Qatar. Located in Doha, the museum is a tribute to the country’s past, present, and future. Designed by the famous architect Jean Nouvel, the museum is a dynamic structure that resembles a desert rose, a natural phenomenon unique to the country.

The National Museum showcases the vibrant history of Qatar through a series of compelling exhibits, interactive installations, and immersive experiences. The exhibits are arranged in a chronological sequence and take visitors on a journey through time, from the geological formation of Qatar to the present day. Visitors can see a wide selection of artifacts, including fossils, tools, and traditional costumes, that illustrate Qatar’s cultural evolution.

The museum also features state-of-the-art technology that enhances visitors’ experiences. The centrepiece of the museum is the spectacular 180-degree cinema, which showcases a stunning film that captures the essence of Qatar’s landscapes and culture.

One of the unique features of the museum is the Ethnographic Gallery, which showcases the diversity of Qatar’s population, including the Bedouin, the pearl divers, and the migrants who have made Qatar their home.

The National Museum is more than just a museum; it is a cultural institution that celebrates the country’s identity and aspirations. It is a testament to Qatar’s commitment to promoting its rich heritage and its vision for the future.

In conclusion, the National Museum of Qatar is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting Doha. Its unique architecture, thought-provoking exhibits, and innovative technology make it a one-of-a-kind cultural experience.