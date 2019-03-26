Planning to Travel? Find out when you do not need to insure your trip

Travel Insurance: While booking for vacations and trips, travel websites as well as agents warn us and suggest travel insurance for any trip, along with tickets, and hotel bookings. However, most of us are not sure if we actually need it while booking for a trip. People warn us about unexpected circumstances that could arise in which case travel insurance may be of help. Travel insurances are helpful for people whose trips get canceled last minute or some other unexpected circumstance arises while on the trip. But there are also circumstances when you do not need to opt for one. Experts suggest before adding trip protection to your purchase, find out do you really need it.

While going on a trip, there are a number of situation where travel insurance can help you out, but you need to make sure that the coverage the insurer is providing is benefiting you in that particular trip. It could be tricky to know when travel insurance is actually useful, and when it’s just another unnecessary expenses. Potential risks that travel insurance covers include lost luggage, trip cancellations, medical emergencies, and evacuations, and most times you might not need any of them.

Before clicking on the travel insurance check-box find out under what circumstances you do not need it;

1. Last-minute trips: If you are booking last minute, especially a domestic trip, you do not need to opt for travel insurance. If you make a sudden plan and book your flight tickets a day or two earlier, there are very less chance of the tickets getting canceled last minute or your trip.

2. Cover for loss of baggage: If you are traveling for a short period of time with only hand luggage and no check-in on your trip, experts say it doesn’t make sense to opt for an insurance cover. Buying travel insurance would cover you in case of travel delays or lost baggage, but the cover alone might not be worth the cost.

3. Medical emergencies: If you are going on a domestic trip, and think to opt for travel insurance especially for medical emergencies, it might not be of too much help. Most of these policies come with a lot of limitations in case of such scenarios. Also, your existing health insurance plan should cover you for any emergency medical situations.