Planning meals, portion control, aversion to salt-sugar key to long-term benefits, says health experts

Trader’s body ASSOCHAM with the objective of generating greater awareness on the issue of eating right and healthy has organized a Webinar under its Illness to Wellness Campaign. Named “Sahi Bhojan Behtar Jeevan- What India Eats” the campaign promotes great health with the right food for nutrition. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, said, “The topic of what is ‘Sahi Bhojan’ for India is of paramount importance and this webinar is only the beginning of a series of discussions on this subject”.

It is apparent that everyone wants to keep their health at an optimal level, wants to feel great, and avoids common infections. However, without the proper nutrition basics, this can be very challenging. Having a meal plan can help people avoid unhealthy food and keep their diet consistent, the webinar discussed

Over the centuries, Indian food has evolved to include various influences from outside. The webinar further discussed how traditional recipes and food systems are designed to nourish and balance the body and mind. It is therefore important that people become more aware of the importance of eating right and eating healthy.

According to Dr. Sikha Sharma, the founder and managing director of Dr. Sikha’s Nutrihealth, it is very important that the public is aware of the importance of eating right and healthy. She said that it is very important that the government and the private sectors work together to bring nutrition into mainstream healthcare.

Ishi Khosla, a clinical nutritionist and an entrepreneur, said that it is very important that people follow the half-plate rule and eat half their plate of vegetables and fruits. She also suggested that people should choose a rainbow diet consisting of vibrant colors and fruits. This can help reduce the burden of chronic diseases such as malnutrition and inflammatory diseases.

The root causes of chronic diseases such as malnutrition and anemia need to be addressed in order to improve the health of the country, Ms Khosla said. It is also important that people pay attention to the food they eat and the nutrients they digest, she added.

Seema Singh, the founder and director of the Seema Singh Nutrition Clinic, said that it is important that people pay attention to their plate composition and portion wise. They should also start eating slowly and avoid overeating. She said that it takes around 20 to 30 minutes to get eat properly.

For between meals hunger, people should snack on healthy sweets and snacks like kishmish, figs, nut, berries, seeds, curd, smoothies, makhana etc. They should also plan their meals in advance so that they avoid poor food choices. Having enough water throughout the day is additionally important to keep the body hydrated.

For Dr. Rajesh Kesari, the founder and director of Total Care Control it is very important that people avoid adding three white ingredients to their diet i.e. sugar, salt, and maida. This can lead to various chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.