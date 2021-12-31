Planned campaigns needed make everyone aware about the menace of child labour, says Mohammed Rashid Khan

When a society moves in one direction it will be a march in the long term. As all, they are the future of India.

Awareness campaigns are most commonly used to create effective communication skills and listening skills. Being aware is extremely important and there are many methods to create awareness. You need to check your thoughts as well and see if they are positive or negative. Circulating positive thoughts is most important to grow in life. There are huge benefits of self-awareness, firstly developing empathy, better communication & listening skills, better leadership qualities, affluent decision-making skills, increased creativity and seeing the perspective of others. It also leads to better decision making. Spreading the word about something important Mohammed Rashid Khan has planned many such awareness campaigns. One of the things that need attention in India is child labour. This is a grave problem and causes a huge impact on the future of the nation.



Khan’s Cryptork makes a mission to let people aware of child labour and this will help in leveraging the thoughts. Many news stories are fructifying during the pandemic and we have seen that the children are easily distracted by these thoughts. This led students to be disheartened a bit as they wanted to meet their friends who were students and teachers. Though during the pandemic all couldn’t go out. In this, people have started many social media campaigns to make people aware of child labour and make all the people aware that children are meant to study and make the future. They are not the tools for earning.



Child Labour Is The Curse To The Indian Society



Child Labour Is The Curse To The Indian Society

When we speak about child labour, it is a curse on Indian society, more and more people should be aware of this horrendous crime, said Khan. The main cause is the low poverty level and that's why people below the poverty line are forcing their children to work as labourers. No doubt, if these children don't work they will surely die of hunger. Many campaigns are set up by the company to make people realise the grave mistake they are making by leading their innocent children to factories for work and eventually to earn money. Numerous digital campaigns condemning child labour are flotes across the internet to make them feel empathetic towards these children. There are many cities in which child labour is present and mainly in semi-urban areas. Planned campaigns are required to make everyone aware and reciprocate to this society hazard, Khan added.