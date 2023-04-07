Plan your perfect mini-vacation with these handpicked destinations and hotels

With a long weekend coming up, it’s the perfect time to take a break from the city and plan a mini-vacation. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful hill station, a serene beachfront retreat, or an exciting wildlife adventure, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favourite destinations that promise to provide you with a rejuvenating break.

Hill Stations

Hill stations have always been a popular choice for families and friends, and we recommend Wayanad and Manali as the perfect retreats. Wayanad, located in the picturesque state of Kerala, is known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The Wayanad Wild – CGH Earth is nestled in the heart of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve and offers guests a unique opportunity to explore the region’s flora and fauna, led by an expert team of naturalists and wildlife photographers. Renest River Country Resort in Manali, on the other hand, is nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh. The resort is a popular choice among travelers looking for a traditional hill station getaway, offering comfortable accommodations, warm hospitality, and impeccable service.

Near the water

If you’re looking to spend time near the water, we recommend a trip to Jetwing Lighthouse in Galle, Sri Lanka. Designed by the iconic architect Geoffrey Bawa, the property is a minimalist masterpiece that blends Sri Lankan style with modern luxury. All rooms are sea-facing, providing guests with breathtaking views of the ocean. Alternatively, you can indulge in a river cruise with Antara Luxury River Cruises, which offers a range of short itineraries on their Victorian-French-meets-modern-Indian style boutique ships, Ganges Voyager I and Ganges Voyager II.

For nature lovers

Say Coorg and the image of a quaint mist-laden hill station is conjured up. When you visit the Scotland of India, you can go beyond the unusual when you stay at Aurika, Coorg. With sweeping vistas of the rainforest, this is a 45-acre landscaped retreat situated within the coffee gardens of Coorg. Each room features an alfresco sit-out area, from which to admire the lush green plantations. From undulating coffee plantations to the black treasures of pepper vines, from the ancient Kodavas culture to their authentic cuisine, you can explore the unique world in the Western ghats of Southern India with Aurika, Coorg.

For adventure seekers

For adventure seekers, wildlife destinations like Satupra in Madhya Pradesh or Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand are a must-visit. Bori Safari Lodge, located near Satpura in Madhya Pradesh, is one of the world’s best jungle lodges. With exclusive safaris and a high chance of spotting big games, including leopards, tigers, sloth bears, and wild dogs, the sanctuary is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. Corbett Aamod Resort & Spa, located near Jim Corbett National Park, offers guests a range of activities, including jeep safaris to Jim Corbett National Park, where they can witness the wilderness and spot diverse wildlife. The resort also offers a unique experience of crossing the river for some water fun, as the water is shallow and safe.

For spiritual seekers

If you’re a history buff or spiritual seeker, you can explore Agra and stay at the Taj Hotel & Convention Centre Agra, which is just a 5-minute walk from the Taj Mahal. Spread over 4.5 acres, the hotel offers spacious, elegantly designed rooms making it a winner for a short weekend getaway. Alternatively, Rishikesh offers the best of both worlds, whether you’re seeking spirituality or adventure. Experience an unforgettable holiday in Rishikesh with The Roseate Ganges, a luxury retreat on the banks of the Ganga River.

For city lovers

When it is glass and chrome buildings, a thriving nightlife, and technology that excites you, it is the time to make a beeline to Gurugram. Lemon Tree Premier, City Center, Gurugram is a contemporary hotel in Sector 29 of the Millennium City and gives visitors easy access to the city’s most fascinating tourist attractions for a perfect long weekend.

With so many destinations to choose from, it’s time to pack your bags and plan your perfect mini-vacation.