Plan to bring corona vaccine to all Indians is ready: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech from Red Fort on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the plan to vaccinate every Indian with coronavirus vaccine is ready. During his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ”Our roadmap to bring corona vaccine to all Indians in the shortest possible time is ready.”

He said three indigenous COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the testing phase in India. “As soon as the green signal is received from scientists, the country is ready for mass production and distribution of vaccines,” he said.

The whole world, including India, is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. India is the third-worst affected nation in the world. Coronavirus has infected over 2.45 million Indians so far.

