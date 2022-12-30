Plan a getaway and stay at these private villas for your last-minute New Year celebration

It’s that time of year when you plan vacations with friends and family to celebrate New Year. However, there are times when your busy schedule doesn’t allow you to plan in advance and we understand that. With the sudden realisation of just a few days to go for welcoming 2023, deciding the best yet last-minute places in India for the most fun new year party could be a task. To help you with that, we have curated a list of the best private villas in India to spend your New Year’s Eve. Take a look:

SaffronStays Amaya, Kannur

Stay in luxury and style at SaffronStays Amaya, a 5-bedroom heritage homestay nestled in the calming greenery of Kerala. This signature estate offers a unique experience with its traditional Kerala-style spa, and a pond. Located just 15 minutes from Kannur Airport, this 300-year-old villa is a perfect choice for travelers looking to explore the local attractions, including Velliyamparamba Waterfalls, Palukachippara View Point, and Pazhassi Dam. Relax in one of the many quaint spots in the home, have a games night with your family and friends, or indulge in a traditional Kalari Ayurveda massage. Savor a candlelight dinner around the sparkling pond and enjoy meals prepared by our in-house chef.

Experience the joy of togetherness with your loved ones around a warm bonfire or challenge them to a game of volleyball or badminton on the spacious court. Unique features like the Nadukuttam, Mandapam, Pooja Room, and Yajana Shala add to the charm of this ancestral house. Book your stay at SaffronStays Amaya and create unforgettable memories in the heart of Kerala.

Jia Candolim Palms – Candolim (StayVista)

Whether you wish to stay indoors, by the poolside or simply stroll around in the landscaped lawn, this Candolim home is everything you’ll need to enjoy a wonderful holiday. Designed to provide you with the maximum comfort and luxury during your stay, this 4BHK villa has been equipped with the best-in-class amenities and enhanced by modern decor. For an unforgettable experience, make the most of the attached balconies and lawn area to simply unwind and relax on a balmy day.

The Kihim Courtyard – Kihim, Alibaug (Lohono Stays)

Surrounded by a sea of green, The Kihim Courtyard is a sprawling 9-bedroom property located a mere 20 minutes from Mandwa Jetty, Alibaug. With its graceful arches and pretty pops of colour, this home exudes a charming Portuguese vibe. Each thoughtfully-furnished bedroom offers blissful views of nature, while the living room, peppered with posters of classic Bollywood films, serves as a great spot to catch up with friends and family.

Take a dip in the pool, spend lazy afternoons at the courtyard with hot cups of tea, play endless rounds of games or take an evening stroll along the property, which also houses a helipad. Come dinner time, swing by the beautifully-appointed dining room, dedicated to indulging in lip-smacking, leisurely meals. The presence of a conference room that can host 20 guests is an added perk, making this home ideal for corporate offsites and business events. Equipped with luxurious rooms, ample space and superlative service, The Kihim Courtyard is truly designed to delight.

SaffronStays Coral Hues By The Beach, Kashid

SaffronStays Coral Hues By The Beach is a 4-bedroom pet-friendly private pool villa near Korlai beach with expansive lawns, a swimming pool, and a gazebo. The villa offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea from the balcony. Enjoy activities like badminton, cricket, football, and BBQ evenings. Relish home-fresh Alibaug-style meals by the in-home chef. Explore Korlai Fort, Korlai beach both just 2.5 km away, Revdanda Fort, Revdanda beach, and the Korlai waterfall. Book now for a getaway near Mumbai.

Cabral Villa by Limestays, Igatpuri

Located in Igatpuri, this 3BHK villa called ‘Sierra’ is perfect for a relaxing weekend or a fun vacation with your pals. Get away from the hustle-bustle, and buzz of city streets and take a trip to this cozy villa which also comes with a mini pool to ease up in! Relax, unwind and just enjoy your stay at Cabral.