Pizza delight: Uno Chicago Bar & Grill brings its deep-dish pizza to India

Published: November 11, 2018 1:43 AM

Indians craving some authentic deep-dish pizzas have reason to celebrate now as the iconic Uno Chicago Bar & Grill has set foot in the Indian market.

pizza, food sector, food industryUno has forayed into India through a master franchise agreement with Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia group and Dhunseri Petrochem.

By Isha Arora

Indians craving some authentic deep-dish pizzas have reason to celebrate now as the iconic Uno Chicago Bar & Grill has set foot in the Indian market, with the launch of its first outlet at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida. The brand’s entry in India coincides with its 75 years of successful global operations.

Uno has forayed into India through a master franchise agreement with Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia group and Dhunseri Petrochem. This is the Ambuja Neotia group’s first venture beyond Kolkata. “We were exploring a pan-India food & beverages play and Uno was exploring entry into India on the back of its exceptional brand heritage and legendary dining experience. The partnership with Uno presented itself as an excellent opportunity,” says Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group.

Though the brand is synonymous with deep-dish pizzas, the menu in India offers a great range of 70-80 delectable dishes across different categories like appetisers, pizzas, burgers, grills, salads, pastas, etc. Even the bar menu has been customised and has a wide range of beers, spirits, cocktails on offer, minus its signature craft beers. “We worked more on the taste quotient to suit Indian guests,” says Ashish Chanana, chief executive officer, Uno India. “We have upped the vegetarian composition of the menu. Our approach is ‘eatertainment’-led, which makes our restaurant a place for great food and entertainment,” he adds.

A regular portion of Uno’s signature deep-dish pizzas is priced anywhere from Rs 425-Rs 700, depending on the toppings. The range is diverse, from the basic double mozzarella pizza to the one called ‘Chicago Meat Market’ that has generous portions of lamb mince, chicken pepperoni, grilled chicken, chicken chorizo, all with dollops of cheese, of course. Lovers of thin-crust pizza need not fret either, as there is a range of pizzas, including the eclectic Gourmet, Caprese, Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Chicago West Loop variants, priced anywhere from `400-`625.
The restaurant has ample seating space, both inside and outside, for guests to eat, drink and roam freely.

