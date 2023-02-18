Pictures & videos of Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor’s Rs 59 crore house in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor who is receiving appreciation for his performance in the recently released digital show Farzi owns a luxury house. Shahid Kapoor posted a video of himself celebrating the success of Raj & DK’s show with his friends on social media and gave us a glimpse of his new sea-facing duplex located in a premium high-rise tower in Worli.

In 2022, Shahid Kapoor and his family moved into the new lavish duplex. The actor bought this apartment in 2018 for Rs 56.6 crore, according to Housing.com. That’s not all, Shahid Kapoor also paid an additional Rs 2.91 crore towards stamp duty. The 8,625 square feet duplex is located on the 42nd and 43rd floor of the skyscraper complex Three Sixty West.

For the unversed, industrialists Radhakishan Damani and BK Goenka have also invested in the same residential property. Radhakishan Damani’s family and associates recently purchased 28 apartments here for a staggering amount of Rs 1238 crore. Not just Damani, but industrialist BK Goenka has also invested in a penthouse worth Rs 240 crore in the same residential project.

Let’s take a look at photos and videos of Shahid Kapoor’s luxurious duplex:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Worli has a spacious 500-square-foot balcony that offers an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea.

The house has been designed by Annkur Khosla. Set in lighter tones of beige and brown, the interiors of the house have been kept minimalist. The modern accent pieces, stylish furniture, and colourful motifs make the house look classy.

That’s not all, the piano placed in the grand living room gives the house a modern touch.

According to Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor has rented his sea-facing Juhu apartment worth Rs 30 crore to Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan. As per reports, a 36-month lease deal has been signed on January 12, 2023.