Pictorial biography of Lalit Bhasin released

Bhasin has previously served as chairperson of the Bar Council of Delhi and is also the current president of the Bar Association of India, which is a federation of various lawyers’ bodies.

A pictorial biography on senior lawyer and chairperson of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), Lalit Bhasin, was released on Saturday by jurist Fali S Nariman. The coffee table book titled ‘Lalit Bhasin – A Lifetime Dedicated to Law’ was released at a function organised at Nariman’s residence in south Delhi.

Bhasin, who has been at the forefront of promoting interests of law firms in India through SILF, which was founded in 2000, said that the book is dedicated to the legal profession and lawyers of the country. Bhasin, 81, was born in Rawalpindi, which is now in Pakistan.

His father TR Bhasin was a well-known senior lawyer whose last assignment was as counsel for the Khosla Commission, constituted in 1970 to probe into the disappearance of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Bhasin pursued law from faculty of law, Delhi University and started his law practice in 1962.

Bhasin has previously served as chairperson of the Bar Council of Delhi and is also the current president of the Bar Association of India, which is a federation of various lawyers’ bodies.