Photorealism: Art meets reality

At first glance, you may not differentiate whether it’s a work of art or a photograph until you give a nose-to-canvas look at the intimate large-scale cinematic portraits of New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri. Lifelike and distinct, the photorealistic oil-on-paper and canvas paintings convey an allegory between reality and fantasy. The approach combines sharp, detailed brushstrokes of the artist’s inspiration in photorealism—be it distinctive young women in lush natural landscapes or capturing the chaotic pulse of New York city’s urban terrain.

“Photorealism as a genre was an American art movement that began in the 1960s and was more about still life, but I give life and movement to this still life, making it look very real and lifelike. I choose women as their beauty is skin deep and strongly connects to nature,” says Ozeri, who has collaborated with Bruno Art Group at the India Art Fair 2023 and is best known for portraits of Whoopi Goldberg, Ai Weiwei, Lizzie Jagger (Mick Jagger and Jeri Hall’s daughter), and Uri Geller, to name a few.

As per Ozeri, photorealism is an artistic process where one works on a camera-produced digital image to reproduce another one on paper or canvas. Photorealism takes photography as inspiration which has painting, drawing and other graphic media. “I study the photograph and reproduce it realistically with minute details on a canvas medium,” Ozeri explains. Minutest details include a hair strand of a woman inside the river or flow of water, nature and surroundings in pure colours, etc.

In his portrayal of multitude of tiny brushstrokes, the women resemble classical nymphs, Pre-Raphaelite muses, female protagonists in rainforest, beach or city street who revel in nature, or capture passing moments and bring them back to life. “That’s why one is trapped between reality and fantasy,” he says.

In his latest series Americana, the focus is on ‘the diner’ as an American icon while capturing the most appealing retro-elements from the furniture to the lighting, vintage antique memorabilia and more.

Ozeri has shown extensively around the world including solo exhibits in Spain, China, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Mexico, and now in India for the first time. “India has a rich history and culture. The vibrant energy and colour that run through the pulse of India connect with my work on many levels. My work deals with intimacy and beauty, but it also deals with reality,” he adds.