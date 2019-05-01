Personalized gifting shares a big bite of the growing online gifting market in India

Personalized gifts have special demand as it, beautifully capture a memorable moment, and it is inherently expressive as well. India as a nation is also turning a gift-loving country.

shifted from offline to online platforms for gifting and easy delivery, with an efficiency quotient.

By Himanshu Chawla

Gifting indicates care, love, attachment for the person we choose a gift piece. It becomes all the more important when we personalize it engraving with a certain thought. Personalized gifts have special demand as it, beautifully capture a memorable moment, and it is inherently expressive as well. India as a nation is also turning a gift-loving country where a study by Qwikcilver revealed that India is set to touch $84 billion by 2024 from the present $65 million. Globally, the gifting market is estimated to reach $475 billion. Undoubtedly, with increased Internet penetration, leaning towards urban lifestyle, and western culture have impacted our lifestyle which has only augmented growth for this segment. There are also a few socio-economic developments those have triggered the growth of this segment. Those are likely:

Long-distance relationship
Mr Verma’s daughter-in-law is a lawyer with an MNC in Mumbai. His son is posted with another big shot in Bengaluru. When Mr Verma’s son wants to remind his wife about a special occasion for example, wedding anniversary, birthday, first-meet-up day etc, he sends a personalized gift to his wife in Mumbai. With a growing number of millennial living in with such long-distance relationships, the need to emphasize that “I care” is on the rise where personal gifting plays a major role.

Growing consumerism
Next we can see the online consumer market post Jio penetration has become huge. Our country is on the edge of becoming the third-largest consumer market behind only the US and China; and consumer spending in India is expected to grow from present USD 1.5 trillion to nearly USD 6 trillion by 2030, a January 2019 World Economic Forum report said. Although, here, the share of online consumers’ in the country couldn’t be traced, it is assumed that, with the growing Internet penetration in smaller cities, the case of personalized gifting is going to see huge surge. As the personalized gifts market is projected to grow at the rate of 8.11% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. And e-commerce, Internet penetrations have acted icing on the cake.

Internet penetration
India’s Internet users expected to register double digit growth to reach 627 million in 2019, driven by rapid Internet growth in rural areas, as per market research agency Kantar IMRB. The report further says 97% of users in India use mobiles to access Internet. Hence, with growing consumerism and Internet penetration Indian consumers are placing online order for a personal gift more frequently now than before. Here, convenience, hassle-free deliveries have immensely contributed too.

Higher disposable income
Indians have more disposable income now which is a determinant factor for the rise of online personalized gifting primarily. Also, with more and more families with husband and wife both working, the development has also affected Tier II and III cities like Pune, Kanpur, Indore, etc. Furthermore, a report by Trading Economic says disposable Personal Income in India increased to 192,817,450 INR million in 2018 from 169,623,970 INR million in 2017. Disposable Personal Income in India averaged 22,812,765.65 INR million from 1950 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 192,817,450 INR million in 2018 and a record low of 91,540 INR million in 1950.

GIFTING TRENDS
With all the above discussed growth triggers for this segment, I’ve noticed also a few exciting trends in personalized gifting space. First: gifting market has seen a huge contribution from men, who have shifted from offline to online platforms for gifting and easy delivery, with an efficiency quotient. Second: millennial consumers with their technologically updated nature, look forward to achieve services that are convenient and economical. Third: jewelry, clothing, photo frames, mugs or flowers and plants are some of the preferred consumers’ preferences in personal gifting segment.

(The author is Director of FlowerAura.com. Views expressed are personal.)

