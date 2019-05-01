Personalized gifting shares a big bite of the growing online gifting market in India

By Himanshu Chawla Gifting indicates care, love, attachment for the person we choose a gift piece. It becomes all the more important when we personalize it engraving with a certain thought. Personalized gifts have special\u00a0demand as it, beautifully capture a memorable moment, and it is inherently expressive as well. India as a nation is also turning a gift-loving country where a study by Qwikcilver revealed that India is set to\u00a0touch $84 billion by 2024 from the present $65 million. Globally, the gifting market is estimated to reach\u00a0$475 billion. Undoubtedly, with increased Internet penetration, leaning towards urban lifestyle, and\u00a0western culture have impacted our lifestyle which has only augmented growth for this segment. There\u00a0are also a few socio-economic developments those have triggered the growth of this segment. Those are likely: Long-distance relationship Mr Verma\u2019s daughter-in-law is a lawyer with an MNC in Mumbai. His son is posted with another big shot in Bengaluru. When Mr Verma\u2019s son wants to remind his wife about a special occasion for example,\u00a0wedding anniversary, birthday, first-meet-up day etc, he sends a personalized gift to his wife in Mumbai.\u00a0With a growing number of millennial living in with such long-distance relationships, the need to\u00a0emphasize that \u201cI care\u201d is on the rise where personal gifting plays a major role. Growing consumerism Next we can see the online consumer market post Jio penetration has become huge. Our country is on the edge of becoming the third-largest consumer market behind only the US and China; and consumer\u00a0spending in India is expected to grow from present USD 1.5 trillion to nearly USD 6 trillion by 2030, a\u00a0January 2019 World Economic Forum report said. Although, here, the share of online consumers\u2019 in the\u00a0country couldn\u2019t be traced, it is assumed that, with the growing Internet penetration in smaller cities,\u00a0the case of personalized gifting is going to see huge surge. As the personalized gifts market is projected\u00a0to grow at the rate of 8.11% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. And e-commerce, Internet\u00a0penetrations have acted icing on the cake. Internet penetration India's Internet users expected to register double digit growth to reach 627 million in 2019, driven by rapid Internet growth in rural areas, as per market research agency Kantar IMRB. The report further says\u00a097% of users in India use mobiles to access Internet. Hence, with growing consumerism and Internet\u00a0penetration Indian consumers are placing online order for a personal gift more frequently now than\u00a0before. Here, convenience, hassle-free deliveries have immensely contributed too. Higher disposable income Indians have more disposable income now which is a determinant factor for the rise of online personalized gifting primarily. Also, with more and more families with husband and wife both working,\u00a0the development has also affected Tier II and III cities like Pune, Kanpur, Indore, etc. Furthermore, a report by Trading Economic says disposable Personal Income in India increased to 192,817,450 INR million in 2018 from 169,623,970 INR million in 2017. Disposable Personal Income in India averaged\u00a022,812,765.65 INR million from 1950 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 192,817,450 INR million in\u00a02018 and a record low of 91,540 INR million in 1950. GIFTING TRENDS With all the above discussed growth triggers for this segment, I\u2019ve noticed also a few exciting trends in personalized gifting space. First: gifting market has seen a huge contribution from men, who have\u00a0shifted from offline to online platforms for gifting and easy delivery, with an efficiency quotient. Second:\u00a0millennial consumers with their technologically updated nature, look forward to achieve services that\u00a0are convenient and economical. Third: jewelry, clothing, photo frames, mugs or flowers and plants are\u00a0some of the preferred consumers\u2019 preferences in personal gifting segment. (The author is\u00a0Director of FlowerAura.com. Views expressed are personal.)