Pernod Ricard India launches Super Premium Rum ‘Cuba in a Bottle’ with Havana Club 7

India got a taste of carribean in a quintessentially Cuban event in the capital where Pernod Ricard India launched Havana Club 7, a super-premium rum that brings ‘Cuba in a Bottle’. Havana Club 7 is set to target young and affluent consumers who want exclusivity and indulgent experiences. It is a dark rum matured in ex Bourbon barrels, that brings out the rich natural flavours of Cuba in a versatile manner. Havana Club is a global brand which sells 4.5mn million cases annually and has ambitions of breaching the 6mn cases mark by 2028.

The launch event at 1AQ Square, The Art Centre, Mehrauli, during the weekend saw Cuban creative energy at the forefront with elements that define Cuban culture, including art, cuisine, and music. The highlight of the event was the rum itself, which energized guests with its Cuban flavours which are a tasteful amalgamation of aromatic tobacco, sweet tropical fruits, spices, and vanilla notes. The Cuban spirit was further enhanced by the presence of prominent members of the Cuban Embassy, including Ambassador of Cuba, Alejandro Simancas Marín, Deputy Head of Mission, Abel Aballe Despaigne and Secretary, Press and Culture, Malena Rojas Medina. Guests at the event included some of the biggest names from the mixology, hospitality, and fashion spaces and saw restauranters Priyank Sukhija, Tarun Sibal, Avantica Sinha, Vibhuti Sood, Samrat Mukherjee, Ankur Bhatia, founder of Jimmy’s Cocktails, RJ Mallishka, and many influencers, chefs, designers, wedding designers and stylists, etc. grooving to Cuban beats and savoring the delightful food and Havana Club 7.



Crafted for sipping, or to be savored on the rocks, Havana Club 7 is perfect for delectable aperitifs, especially for those who love to experiment with spirits and have a keen interest in aged spirits, boutique & craft liquor. Havana Club 7 offers a flavour profile that is created for discerning individuals who like experimenting. Each year, a portion of a new batch of rum is put back into the barrel, to slowly age and mature for several more years, ready to be used in future production. The cyclical process of ageing, maturing and refinement continues, so that Havana Club 7 contains the spirit of that original batch from decades ago. The result is greater than the sum of its parts, with each having a unique story to tell.

Commenting on the launch of Havana Club 7,Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India,said, “The Indian market has traditionally been dominated by only a few domestic rum brands. With consumers willing to expand their horizons and move beyond traditional spirits, the premium rum category is witnessing a buoyant growth. This is an opportunity for the next big wave in the liquor industry after Gin – Rum!”

He further added, “As one of the finest super premium rum brands in the country, Havana Club 7 is ideal for straight drinks and for exotic cocktails like Cacha, to be enjoyed by individuals who love to experiment with their spirits and who seek authenticity and exclusivity. We strive to capture the interest of connoisseurs who value craft, credible stories and experiences.”

“The Embassy of Cuba is excited to be a part of the launch of the quintessentially Cuban rum, Havana Club 7. Historically the rum is associated with the sugar cane tradition in Cuba and is part of the Cuban national identity together with its music, dancing and Habanos Cigar. The Havana Club experience is a great way to discover the flavours of Cuba!” said Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba. Havana Club 7 is currently available in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu.



(Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. The article is for information purpose only.)