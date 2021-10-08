People will continue to read, there is something personal about reading: Snigdha Parupudi, Author  

Commemorating 25 years of its journey, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company, announced the release of the book – ‘A Silent Revolution- The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust’. The book, authored by Snigdha Parupudi, chronicles the journey of SST around rural communities who have completely transformed their lives to become self-sufficient and empowered. In an exclusive interaction with the Financial Express Online, Snigdha Parupudi shared his views on the book and its journey. Excerpts:

What is your inspiration for writing (in general) and what are the genres/topics that you like to write on?

Writing is how I make sense of the world around me and so it is almost second nature by now. I write about things that upset me, that move me. For many years I have tried to write at least 500 words a day and sometimes that means I write about things I see on my morning walk, what I see outside my window. The mundaneness of ordinary life can be quite inspirational. I’m curious about people, how they live, and their motivations. I enjoy writing personal essays, poetry and creative non-fiction.

Can you describe your journey of becoming an author?

I am one of those people who has had a box full of diaries for every year of my life since I was 11. My family moved to pre-Internet India in the early 1990s and writing, along with reading, was a lifeline for me. I have a degree in communications and have tried my hand at several different jobs—I’ve worked in the developmental sector, as a teacher, a script-writer. It’s a journey that has involved a fair share of rejection notices and learning along the way. It’s a dream come true to be able to write a book.

What inspired you to write The Silent Revolution? How did you come up with the title of the book?

I was quite inspired by all the work that was being done by the Srinivasan Services Trust. I found it almost hard to believe that an organisation would choose to do such impactful work so quietly. It has been a real privilege to spend time with SST’s staff and the communities they work with. There’s an old-world sincerity that I associate with TVS that runs through SST as well. What they have accomplished in such a quiet, understated manner is nothing short of revolutionary. Working as catalysts of change—helping to improve schools, roads, health care, education—they have been able to bring about a revolution in the lives of rural communities. It’s a revolution that has silently been unfolding, hence the title—A Silent Revolution.

The trend of reading these days is going down. What according to you will be the future of reading?

I think people will continue to read. I don’t know what the future of reading will look like but I do know that many people have prematurely predicted its death. I think there is something deep within us as human beings that seeks out stories and tries to find meaning from our experiences.

I know I have been moved and comforted reading words written thousands of years ago. Take for example these words from Aeschylus written more than 2000 years ago, “In our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God.” I hope the future will always have space for reading.

Do you think reading is still essential especially for the youth? What is your message for the youth that will encourage them to read more?

There is something so personal about reading. You are able to enter another world through words but the world you enter is uniquely your own. There is a restlessness that I think is built into so much social media, by design, that leaves many people feeling drained and disconnected. A book is the opposite of that. I would hate to think of a future where young people were not comforted by books, as I was as a young person. A message to young people would be, don’t let yourself get manipulated by the makers of devices that keep you connected to them, passively consuming content. Reading is a powerful way to engage with the world and yourself.

Snigdha Parupudi, Author

How is the space on books specific to the social sector going?

I’m not an expert in this field but as a reader, I feel that it is a dynamic space. There is a lot of important work being done and as is the case of any field connected with the lives of people, there will always be more to learn. Inequality is not something we should ignore and any learning in this sector is valuable to everyone.

What was your learning experience through this project?

I learned about how much I did not know about life in rural India. I also learned how important and impactful a CSR project can be. In the three years I spent with this book, I was moved by the work being done but I was also aware of how hard it would be to capture the spirit of this organisation, SST, in words. I don’t know if I have been able to do justice to all the stories I heard or if I have been able to capture the dignity and the strength of the people involved. I have heard these stories and they have changed what I thought was possible in this world. I am more optimistic and more hopeful about the future.

Can you share a few key considerations and tips for aspiring authors and writers?

Write everyday, if you can, even if you are tired and think there is nothing to write about. Take notes, look around you. Force yourself to do something out of your comfort zone and write about it. Read your work out loud, edit over time. Be kind to yourself.

What are your future plans? Is there any new book that you will be working on in the future?

I don’t have any specific plans for the future, I am a big believer in serendipity. I do hope to keep writing, to get to meet interesting people, to see new places and get inspired by new ideas.

Has the pandemic affected your writing in any way?

I wasn’t one of those people who had a ‘creative pandemic’. I was worried and anxious about my elderly parents who live alone. Later on, personal losses made any kind of writing difficult. It was an uncertain, difficult time for so many and as a writer, it is hard not to absorb and feel overwhelmed by the events around you. In a practical sense, as a quiet-loving, easily-distracted writer, it was hard to learn to share my workspace—my apartment—with my husband. I believe the effects of the past 18 months of isolation and uncertainty will resonate through our culture for years to come, it has changed all of us.