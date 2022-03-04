People who long to travel are more likely to get Covid-19 vaccination, finds US-based study

The study also found that desire for travels is also a motivator for people who do not have any immediate vacation or business travel plans.

Wanderlust is the most powerful motivator for Covid-19 vaccination, found a Washington based study. With Covid-19 vaccination certificates being made mandatory by most countries for foreign travelers and even domestic getaways, hotels resorts asking for vaccination status of their guests, more and more people are getting vaccinated driven by wanderlust.

The survey was conducted on US residents where it was revealed that people who desired to travel expressed less concern about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccination and more likely to get the jab. The results of the survey were published in the journal, ‘Tourism Management.’

According to Dogan Gursoy, Taco Bell Distinguished Professor in Hospitality Business Management at the WSU Carson College of Business, travel is an important part of well-being for many people and at any cost won’t less thoughts about vaccination overweight their travel plans. Even if they consider the risks of vaccination, they are still eager to take the plunge considering it to not be a deal breaker in their travel plans.

Findings about desire for travel is a part of a bigger study to understand how messaging influences people’s intentions related to vaccines. Researchers further found that emotional and loss-based appeals are also important motivators.

The study also found that desire for travels is also a motivator for people who do not have any immediate vacation or business travel plans.

When researchers rated their travel desires on a five-point scale, it was revealed that the respondents with highest travel intentions had the highest inclination to vaccination. Strong travel desire even moderated vaccine hesitancy in 266 respondents to an extent that vaccine safety awareness could not. The loss-based messages emphasized the risks of not taking protective actions, including spreading the virus to loved ones.

Gursoy finds that the study results would aid the travel and tourism sector’s economic recovery and by appealing to a person’s longing for travel, can overcome their vaccine hesitancy resulting in higher vaccination rates.