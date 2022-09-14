People want to be sure that foods they consume are of the highest calibre, ethical, and natural: Chef Sara Todd

India has a long-standing passion for food. There are many master chefs in India who are constantly innovating and assisting Indian food and drink to cross international borders. In India, eating is a way of identifying one’s caste, class, family, kinship, tribe, lineage, religion, ethnicity, and increasingly, of secular group identification. Indian food has influenced cuisines all over the world over the years, but especially in Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, Mauritius, and the Caribbean. Indian cuisine has a big impact on world cuisine in the modern world. One such instance is the remarkable journey of Indian cuisine-inspired international chef Sara Todd.

Sara Todd, an Australian-born chef, is well-known for her unwavering passion for Indian food. She has written books about Indian cuisine, opened restaurants, and hosted shows in India since she won the hearts of Indians with her Aloo Gobhi on MasterChef Australia. Another mouthwatering dish by Sarah was produced in collaboration with SMOOR. FinancialExpress.com connected with Sarah Todd to learn more about her background in food and her relationship with the upscale chocolate company SMOOR. Excerpts:



What inspired you to start cooking?

I’ve always enjoyed cooking, but my son’s love of Indian food—his father is Punjabi—introduced me to it. Since India has such a diverse culinary landscape, I can experiment even more. I guess you could say that my son’s love of food and his willingness to try new flavours inspired me to start cooking.

What served as the impetus for the special dish selection you made in collaboration with SMOOR?

My partnership with SMOOR is a fun collaboration in which I got to work with the small products and produce a dish that was motivated by my experience competing on MasterChef. The dish not only features some really premium chocolates but also tells a narrative about the flavours and textures on the plate. Butterscotch, apple, chocolate desire and Salted caramel-inspired tiramisu are two dishes I developed that SMOOR will soon release.



Any international chocolate fad that alters the development of chocolate in India?

I am paying close attention to and showing respect for the source of their ingredients. Customers want to be sure that the foods they consume are of the highest calibre, ethical, and natural. They also want to know that what they eat is good for their bodies. We are all aware of the role that chocolate plays in releasing endorphins and enhancing mood; I believe that is true for all of us. Therefore, I believe that is the best course of action when it comes to a reputable, high-quality brand that we know and trust.

Your top culinary lessons from around the world that you’d like to share with aspiring chefs.

Rarely do you have the chance to focus solely on your craft while putting other obligations on hold in order to develop your unique sense of style. I would advise being conscious of and confident in your culinary style.

Which Indian dish is your favourite and which would you like to recreate?

Papdi Chaat and Gulab Jamun are undoubtedly my favourite Indian dishes.