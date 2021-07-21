People celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, offer namaz at homes in Delhi amid pandemic

A senior police officer said meetings were held with Imams earlier to urge them to encourage people to celebrate Eid at their homes for everyone's safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo source: ANI)

Devotees mostly stayed indoors to offer namaz and celebrate Eid-al-Adha in Delhi on Wednesday, as religious and festive gatherings remain prohibited in the city to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion. “Hearty wishes to all the countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival bring happiness and prosperity in your lives,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The day lacked usual hustle bustle and festivity as major mosques such as Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in old Delhi were closed for the visitors. Police personnel were also deployed outside the mosques to prevent crowding. “As congregational prayers are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, just a few staffers and their family members offered namaz on Eid-ul-Adha today. People themselves are careful and not thronging the mosques to keep safe from the virus,” said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

A senior police officer said meetings were held with Imams earlier to urge them to encourage people to celebrate Eid at their homes for everyone’s safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Police presence was enhanced and patrolling was intensified to ensure no overcrowding took place amid festivities, he said.

“Posters were also pasted by the police wishing everyone Eid Mubarak and at the same time urging them to celebrate the festival at home with their families and stay safe,” he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the Imams and other members of mosques were briefed about the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) guidelines regarding Covid and their cooperation was sought for safe celebrations on the festival\