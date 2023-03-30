People are opting for pocket-friendly and economical homes; Know the reasons

The affordable housing segment has assumed tremendous importance in the real estate sector in the recent couple of years. While on the one hand, billionaires are opting for luxurious apartments in the poshest localities in Delhi, there’s a section of society that prefers affordable accommodations in outer Gurugram.

Dharuhera, an industrial hub that falls in the Rewari district of the state of Haryana, has also in the past few years emerged as a residential growth corridor in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Explaining its popularity, Sulekh Jain, Chairman, DPL Homes said, “Due to sound connectivity and infrastructural development, Dharuhera has become an attractive realty belt brimming with affordable luxury housing options. The promising connectivity with Gurugram and other cities of NCR is one of the most favourable attributes of the Dharuhera region. Home buyers can invest in 3 BHK homes and plots at reasonable cost parameters and avail benefits enjoyed by the residential buyers who make purchases in the sprawling corridors of Gurugram.”

To understand the need, we got in touch with people from different walks of life. Raghav Arora, 37, who is working as a lawyer told us, “With our lifestyle and requirement, we wanted to buy an affordable house at a location that is convenient and accessible. Outer Gurugarm is developing at a fast speed and that’s why we decided to put in our hard-earned money in a flat there.”

Raema Sooryavanshi explained that middle-class people usually opt for affordable properties. “There’s always a budget limit since we have a fixed salary. The growth of affordable houses is a boon for the working section.”

Sulekh Jain said, “The increasing demand for affordable houses reflects how people want to invest in a house but due to various reasons, often delay the process. With affordable houses, even they can invest in their future.”