Pataudi Palace: A look inside Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 800 crore property

We often spot celebrity houses on social media. While some are happy to share their personal lives with the fans, others keep it private. The Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, is spread over 10 acres and has been home to various members of the Pataudi dynasty, dignitaries from across the globe, exclusive travellers, and now, actor and 10th Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan.

Scroll down to know exciting details about the Palace’s history, estimated worth, and more.

History of the Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace was conceptualized and designed in 1939 when Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan’s paternal grandfather, married Begum Sajida Sultan of Bhopal. He didn’t want to welcome her into the existing family estate. As a result, he took the help of New Delhi colonial architect Robert Tor Russell and Austrian architect Karl Malte von Heinz to oversee the design and construction of the palace.

In 1952, after his death, his son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi inherited the property. For the unversed, the property was later leased out to Francis Wacziarg and Aman Nath, owners of the Neemrana Hotels network of “non-hotel” hotels. Between 2005-2014, the Palace was converted into the Pataudi Palace Hotel, and by the time Mansoor Ali passed away in 2011, the property no longer belonged to the Pataudi family. However, in 2014, Saif Ali Khan was offered the chance to buy back the property, which he readily agreed to.

“The house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance,” Saif Ali Khan once shared in an interview.

A look inside the Palace

After Saif Ali Khan got back the Pataudi Palace, he decided to renovate it by adding a modern touch to it. While the palace still showcases massive vintage chandeliers, Saif Ali Khan recruited interior designer Darshini Shah to modify the palace.

The luxurious Pataudi Palace has 150 rooms, each featuring a unique set of furniture applications, colour palettes, and memorabilia collected by several family members.

That’s not all, the Pataudi Palace also features seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, multiple dining rooms, drawing rooms, seven lounges, billiards tables and more.

As per a recent estimate, the Pataudi Palace costs a whopping Rs 800 Crores — making it one of the most expensive private residences in the world.

Films and shows filmed at Pataudi Palace

Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey, and Saif’s 2020 series Tandav were all filmed at Pataudi Palace.