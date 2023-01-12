By Ashok Singh Jaunapuria

Have you ever wondered why we are often asked about our likes and dislikes and hobbies during childhood? It is because our interests shape our minds. Don’t you believe us? Then listen to what famous real estate developer Ashok Singh Jaunapuria has to say! He believes that passion plays a pivotal role in our lives.

Look at the increasing number of digital creators. They are building a profession out of their passion. This justifies enough why being someone who follows your passion is necessary. And if you still aren’t sure, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria’s words might motivate you a little.

He says, “Passion is very important in today’s humdrum world. We are living in an atmosphere that can be easily attacked by low levels of energy. A cosmic number of humans are following conventional patterns of lifestyle where daily chores can make them deserted from the inside. Thus, we need something that can cheer our moods, something that will give pleasure and happiness to our lives. Passion is undoubtedly that peace provider.”

People who are following their passion are ten times happier and more satisfied than those who aren’t. We’re guessing you’ve noticed that, haven’t you? Thus, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria has stated some true words. He also added, “If you follow your one true passion with all your heart and put in your best effort, no one can stop you from being a successful human being.”

Ashok Singh Jaunapuria has been living in the world of real estate for over two decades. His fondness for that field has allowed him to work with the same team for over 15 years and build some outstanding projects like The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. He is worth his salt. As the Managing Director and CEO of SS Group, he has changed the entire picture of real estate in Gurugram and we hope that we will continue to do so!

