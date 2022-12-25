Partying till late at night on Christmas and New Year? Noida police will arrange special cabs; Here’s how to avail service

Keeping the festive season and the late-night Christmas and New Year parties in mind, Noida Police has decided to take necessary precautions to keep people safe. It has augmented its vigilance and initiated a new service where it will hire cabs with special drivers to drop tipplers home safely. You read that right!

As per hospitality industry estimates, around two lakh people are expected to attend New Year’s events.

This comes after the Noida Police held a review meeting in the presence of DCP Noida Harish Chander, Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi, and ACP Rajneesh Verma with representatives of malls like Gardens Galleria, DLF Mall of India, Radisson Blu, and bar operators in attendance.

🚨यातायात अलर्ट🚨

दिनांक 25.12.2022 को क्रिसमस पर्व के अवसर पर कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुद्ध नगर में विभिन्न बाजार, मॉल एवं चर्च आदि स्थानों पर संभावित भीड़-भाड़ अधिक होने के कारण यातायात संबंधी अनुदेश! pic.twitter.com/TbyRauQDoA — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) December 24, 2022

Chandar said, “Necessary directions have been issued to the operators regarding arrangements on December 25 and 31. A security audit of these malls, bars, and restaurants has been done to assess their security, CCTV coverage, and existing dark areas which need to be lit up.”

That’s not all, police helpdesks will also be set up on each floor of the shopping malls. Ambulances and fire engines will also be stationed outside their premises.

How can you book a cab?

Chandar added, “This year, the city police have also arranged cabs with verified drivers to help tipplers reach their homes safely, should someone, especially women, need them. For this service, people can contact the police helpdesks at various mall.”

The mall operators have been asked to ensure that the CCTV cameras are functional and all the areas in and around the premises are well lit. Patrol vehicles will be deployed on several routes to maintain law and order and vehicles found parked in unauthorized areas will be towed away.