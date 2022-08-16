Happy Parsi New Year Navroz 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages: The members of the Parsi community gather together to celebrate Navroz every year this time. Navroz refers to the “new day.” In August, the Iranian community in India holds its New Year. Although this holiday usually occurs in March, it will be celebrated on August 16.

The significance of this holiday is acknowledged by the members of the community for the last three thousand years. During this time, people from the various regions of Gujarat and Maharashtra, which are home to the community gather together to celebrate the festival. They enjoy a variety of traditional food and drink, as well as get together with their loved ones.

History of Navroz

Scholars believe that the holiday dates back to around 3,500 to 3,000 BCE. During this time, Zoroastrianism was established in Iran, and the prophet Zarathustra introduced the concept of Zoroastrianism to the world. The holiday’s name, Navroz, is said to derive from the name of Jamshed-i-Nouroz, who was a monarch of an ancient empire.

The first day of the month in the Zoroastrian calendar is known as the Parsi New Year. This holiday is celebrated in July or August each year, and it is observed as a religious festival. The spring equinox, which occurs on March 21, is also a significant event for the members of the community. India does all it can to commemorate the holiday, which is rooted in Persia, which is now known as Iran.

Navroz celebrations

The members of the community believe that Navroz is a lucky day as it allows them to start new ventures. During this period, they enjoy a variety of traditional food dishes and celebrate the festival with their loved ones. It is also a time for reflection and purification. In addition to this, the community members perform various activities such as washing their houses and donating to charity or visiting sacred fire temples.

Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings, and Messages:

I am sending my best wishes wrapped up in lots of love and warmth just for you my dear. Navroz Mubarak.

May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations. Wishing you Navroz Mubarak.

May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year.

Praying for you and your family’s happiness, prosperity, and well-being.